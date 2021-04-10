Scoppa, Cardillo lead Sailor boys past Eagle Valley (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team and Eagle Valley both had their fair share of scoring chances on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors had more frequent and higher quality attempts though, with a pair of goals giving them the 2-0 victory from Gardner Field.

Early on, the Devils peppered Sailors goalkeeper Cole Campbell, but he and the defense in front of him forced the Devils to take poor shots.

Steamboat’s Joe Scoppa had three near goals, one close enough to leave him laying on the ground with his hands on his head.

Finally, with 8:12 left in the first, someone broke through. Oliver Cardillo moved up the middle and around the 18-yard line, lifted his left foot and tapped the ball towards goal. The Eagle Valley goalie had advanced to challenge the Sailors offense, so Cardillo’s gentle touch rolled past him and into the goal uncontested.

“It wasn’t a super satisfying goal because it was kind of a weak shot,” Cardillo said. “But, the fact that it was our first goal and put us ahead. Our energy rose from there.”

For a moment, the goal was called offsides, but the main official waived off the sideline official’s call, saying the pass to Cardillo had been deflected. The goal stood and gave Steamboat a 1-0 lead, which they held going into the second half.

The Devils kept pushing, determined to make up the deficit, but the Steamboat defense and Campbell held steady. Eagle Valley started to get frustrated and the game got chippy. At one point, the referees asked captains to speak with their team.

“We kept our composure and they fell apart,” Cardillo said. “That’s what set us apart.”

With two minutes left in the second half, Scoppa’s luck turned around. The Devils keeper tried to clear the ball, but a Sailors defender intercepted and passed the ball up the middle. Scoppa collected, maneuvered around the goalie and scored with 1:45 left to play.

“It was really relieving,” Scoppa said. “I was really happy that I put it away. We had a really tough game and it was a big battle. It felt good to put it away in the end.”

The shutout was Campbell’s first. Almost every single teammate congratulated him on his performance after the game.

“Cole’s a great goalie. He’s stepped up for us before,” Scoppa said. “He played great. He had a great game”

Steamboat Springs 2, Eagle Valley 0

SS 1 1 – 2

EV 0 0 – 0

First half

SS – Oliver Cardillo, 8:12

Second half

SS – Joe Scoppa, 1:45

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1 April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0 April 6 - versus Rifle, W 1-0 April 10 - versus Eagle Valley, W 2-0 April 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

