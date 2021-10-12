Sailors volleyball sweeps Summit





FRISCO — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team is now 9-9 after a sweep over Summit on the road Monday night.

The Sailors won the first set 25-20, then the second 25-19. The third set was the least competitive, 25-13.

Steamboat next plays on Thursday at home against Glenwood Springs. The Demons are 10-8, losing to Steamboat 3-1 a couple weeks ago.

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 0

SS 25 25 25 – 3

S 20 19 13 – 0

Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25) Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11 Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24) Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24) Oct. 1 - at Summit, W 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-5) Oct. 8 - at Palisade, L 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13) Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13) Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

