Sailors volleyball struggles at Thornton tournament





THORNTON — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team lost three games at the Thornton Tournament on Saturday, winning just one set on the day. Most of their sets were competitive, though.

Steamboat lost to Liberty fairly quickly in the best-of-three tournament form. Liberty won 25-13, 25-16.

The Sailors battled against Riverdale Ridge, losing the first set 28-26 before winning set two 25-20. In the third set, Riverdale Ridge edged out Steamboat 16-14.

Next, Steamboat faced Woodland Park, which won 25-18 and 25-21.

The Sailors next play at Glenwood Springs on Thursday.

Liberty 2, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 13 16 – 0

L 25 25 – 2

Riverdale Ridge 2, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 26 25 14 – 1

RR 28 20 16 – 2

Woodland Park 2, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 18 21 – 0

WP 25 25 – 2

