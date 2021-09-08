Sailors volleyball game postponed due to COVID-19
The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team’s Wednesday, Sept. 8, game versus Western Slope League rival Summit High School was canceled due to a COVID-19 development within Steamboat’s program.
Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery said the game is postponed to a to-be-determined date.
