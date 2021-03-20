Sailors volleyball falls to Palisade





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team is now 1-1 after losing to Palisade on the road 3-0 on Saturday.

The first set was the closest, with the Bulldogs defeating the Sailors 25-23. The victories got more dominant from there as Palisade won 25-16 and 25-12 to sweep Steamboat.

Steamboat next plays Thursday, March 25 at Coal Ridge.

