Sailors volleyball falls to Eagle Valley





GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team lost to Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday night, 3-1. The Sailors are now 4-5 on the season.

Every set was competitive. The Devils won the opener 25-23 and set two 25-16. Steamboat battled to force a fourth, winning 25-22 in the third. Eagle Valley closed out the victory 25-23.

Steamboat next plays Battle Mountain at home on Sept. 16.

Eagle Valley 3, Steamboat Springs 1

SS – 23 16 25 23 – 1

EV – 25 25 22 25 – 3

Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25) Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11 Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.