Sailors volleyball falls to Eagle Valley
GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team lost to Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday night, 3-1. The Sailors are now 4-5 on the season.
Every set was competitive. The Devils won the opener 25-23 and set two 25-16. Steamboat battled to force a fourth, winning 25-22 in the third. Eagle Valley closed out the victory 25-23.
Steamboat next plays Battle Mountain at home on Sept. 16.
Eagle Valley 3, Steamboat Springs 1
SS – 23 16 25 23 – 1
EV – 25 25 22 25 – 3
Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)
Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18)
Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25)
Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11
Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23)
Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament
Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.
