Sailors volleyball defeats Battle Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain at home on Thursday night, moving to 4-3 overall.
The Sailors won the first set handily, 25-14, but Battle Mountain came back and won the second, 25-20.
Steamboat answered with a 25-17 victory in the third and finished off the Huskies with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.
March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W
March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L
March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0
March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2
March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1
March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1
April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction
April 6 – at Summit
April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs
April 12 – at Battle Mountain
April 15 – versus Eagle Valley
April 17 – versus Palisade
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors volleyball defeats Battle Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain at home on Thursday night, moving to 4-3 overall.