Sailors volleyball defeats Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain sophomore Sadi Petrovski works the ball around a block put up by Steamboat Springs High School senior Emily Schneider and sophomore Tya Drennan during a game on Thursday evening. The Sailors defeated the Huskies 3-1. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain at home on Thursday night, moving to 4-3 overall.

The Sailors won the first set handily, 25-14, but Battle Mountain came back and won the second, 25-20.

Steamboat answered with a 25-17 victory in the third and finished off the Huskies with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.

Steamboat Volleyball Schedule March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0 March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2 March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1 April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction April 6 – at Summit April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs April 12 – at Battle Mountain April 15 – versus Eagle Valley April 17 – versus Palisade

