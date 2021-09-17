Sailors victorious on the road at Coal Ridge





NEW CASTLE — With a 24-6 road victory at Coal Ridge, the Steamboat Springs High School football team is now 3-1. The last time the Sailors started a season 3-1 or better, was 2009, the most recent year the team had a winning season.

The Sailors started one of their first offensive possessions of the game in excellent position due to an interception from junior Cade Gedeon. Senior quarterback Jake Hamric got the offense moving down the field and his team sat on the doorstep of the end zone on third down. His pass was intercepted.

Steamboat spent no time kicking itself. The defense came up with three big stops, not allowing a fourth down, forcing Coal Ridge to punt. The Sailors blocked the kick, which flew upwards then back down into the endzone where junior Austin Moore recovered the ball to score.

The Titans stopped Steamboat at the 35-yard line on the third down to end the third. After switching which direction they were moving, the Sailors elected to kick a field goal. Sophomore kicker Charlie Reisman astonished the crowd by nailing a 45-yard field goal to put the Sailors up 10-0.

Coal Ridge nearly scored in the second quarter, with its last play resulting in a catch inside the 1-yard line, but the receiver was knocked down and the clock read triple zeros.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Steamboat charged down the field in the third. The drive featured a first-down run from Hamric, as well as a bullet to Gedeon for another first down. Full of confidence, Steamboat busted out a trick play. Hamric handed off to Gedeon, who used his quarterback skills from the past two years to find sophomore receiver Beck Vanderbosch to earn the first.

Inside the 10, Hamric passed to senior Ben Bogan in the back of the endzone, who brought the ball down for the touchdown. Reisman’s kick was good, making it 17-0 Sailors with 7:56 to play in the third.

After standing its ground all evening, the Steamboat defense finally lapsed. A few penalties against the Sailors and big plays put the Titans inside the 20-yard line. A 16-yard run from senior Jon Bolitho put Coal Ridge on the board with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The conversion was unsuccessful, so Steamboat led 17-6.

That wasn’t safe enough in the Sailors minds. So, the offense went to work and found themselves with the 10-yard line as the clock hit 20 seconds. The boys in red and white lined up and got one more play off before the end of the quarter.

Hamric rolled out to the right and sent the ball flying towards Gedeon, who took two steps into the end zone to score with six seconds left. Reisman continued his hot streak with the extra point. Going into the fourth, Steamboat led 24-6.

With just under three minutes to play, Reisman attempted another 45-yard field goal, which missed by just a few inches wide of the upright.

Coal Ridge got the ball back and made progress down the field, but Moore intercepted the ball, ensuring the Titans didn’t score again.

Steamboat Springs 24, Coal Ridge 6

SS 7 3 14 0 – 24

CR 0 0 6 0 – 6

First quarter

SS – Austin Moore recovered punt block, Charlie Reisman kick, 6:36

Second quarter

SS – Reisman 45 yd field goal, 12:00

Third quarter

SS – Ben Bogan 6 pass from Jake Hamric, Reisman kick, 7:56

CR – Jon Bolitho 16 run, conversion no good, 2:30

SS – Cade Gedeon 8 pass from Hamric, Reisman kick, 0:06

Fourth quarter

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.