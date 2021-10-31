Sailors suffer tough blow from Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain defenders attempt to stop a Steamboat Springs High School football player Friday in Edwards.



EDWARDS — Last week, the Steamboat Springs High School football team struggled against a run-heavy offense in Palisade. Friday night, the mostly-passing Sailors saw a similar team in Battle Mountain and, once again, couldn’t keep up.

The Huskies dominated possession all night en route to a 40-7 victory. Steamboat is now 6-3 on the year and ranked No. 20 among 3A teams.

Battle Mountain ate up most of the first quarter with an 80-yard scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard rush. Three plays later, Steamboat scored.

Senior quarterback Jake Hamric found junior Cade Gedeon with a 38-yard pass, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by Brady Grove.

Unfortunately, that’s the only offense the Sailors could muster.

Battle Mountain scored 33 unanswered points throughout the next three quarters. The home team held a harmless 14-7 lead at the half but compounded that advantage in the second half.

Not only did the Huskies keep scoring, but they stole the ball from the Sailors with four interceptions. The stops gave the Huskies excellent field position, allowing them to score quickly over and over again.

Steamboat has one game left against Summit on Friday, Nov. 5, where a win will help the Sailors potentially secure a top-16 ranking and a playoff spot.

Battle Mountain 40, Steamboat Springs 7

BM 7 7 13 13 – 40

SS 7 0 0 0 – 7

