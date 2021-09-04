Sailors soccer team wins 2nd straight game in overtime





EVERGREEN — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime at Evergreen on Saturday afternoon. The win was their second straight in extra time and pushes the team’s record to 3-1.

Evergreen earned a 1-0 lead early in the game and pushed that to 2-0 in the second half. With about 20 minutes to play, Cam Daly found Reece John with a great cross pass. John scored, cutting the deficit to 2-1. With about eight minutes left, Charlie Reisman took a corner kick for the Sailors. William Hayden headed the ball in for the tying goal.

The game remained even at the buzzer, sending the teams to a golden-goal overtime. Whoever scored first, wins.

Forty seconds into extra time, Jeffrey Sturges scored.

“It’s a tremendous group effort. The guys are really playing for each other,” said head coach Rob Bohlman. “They play with big belief.”

Two days earlier, Steamboat hosted Summit in its first league game and won 2-1 in double overtime. John had the first goal and Daly used a free kick to win.

“We had a great student section that was behind the game the entire time,” Bohlman said. “It provided some amazing energy and it was really exciting.”

Bohlman said his team is trending in the right direction and the team’s play will only improve as they crack down on control.

Steamboat next plays Wednesday, Sept. 8 at home against Eagle Valley.

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 - at Aspen, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 16 - at Glenwood Springs, 11 a.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

