Sailors soccer shutout against Eagle Valley
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a home contest Monday evening, the Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team fell 3-0 to Eagle Valley. The Sailors are now 3-2 and No. 4 in the Western Slope standings.
The loss was Steamboat’s first shutout of the season. With 14 goals over five games, the Sailors are one of the more offensive teams in the league.
Next up, Steamboat faces 0-4 Summit at home on Wednesday.
March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0
March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2
March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1
March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2
March 29 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.
March 31 - versus Summit, 6 p.m.
April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m.
March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden volleyball goes to five sets with Hotchkiss
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High SChool volleyball team fought for five close sets against Hotchkiss on Saturday, but ultimately fell 3-2. The Tigers are now 0-2 overall.