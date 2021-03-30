Sailors soccer shutout against Eagle Valley





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a home contest Monday evening, the Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team fell 3-0 to Eagle Valley. The Sailors are now 3-2 and No. 4 in the Western Slope standings.

The loss was Steamboat’s first shutout of the season. With 14 goals over five games, the Sailors are one of the more offensive teams in the league.

Next up, Steamboat faces 0-4 Summit at home on Wednesday.

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. March 31 - versus Summit, 6 p.m. April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m. March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

