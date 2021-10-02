Sailors soccer routs Rifle 5-1





The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team is now 6-4-1 following a 5-1 victory over Rifle at home on Saturday.

Steamboat led 2-0 after the first half thanks to goals from Gerardo Mendoza Gurrola and Cam Daly. Both were assisted by Charlie Reisman.

Reisman got a goal of his own in the second half. He was met by a Bears defender just outside the box, but Reisman won the one-on-one battle. The keeper advanced, but Reisman didn’t panic. He tapped the ball to the left of the approaching keeper and into the net.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Daly earned his second goal of the game. The junior was one of many players scrambling in front of the net. He scooped the bouncing ball up and zipped it by the keeper to make it 4-0 with 9:14 left in the game.

With 1:30 left to go, Rifle was given a free kick. Yahir Marquez took the kick from just inside midfield, sending the ball flying towards goal. The arc was perfect, falling just behind Steamboat goalie Charlie Welch and into the net, preventing the shutout.

Steamboat had the last word, though, as Jackie Clemente booted a rebound into the goal with just under a minute to play.

Steamboat travels to Eagle Valley this Tuesday.

Steamboat Springs 5, Rifle 1

SS 2 3 – 5

R 0 1 – 1

First Half

SS – Gerardo Mendoza Gurrola (Charlie Reisman), 35:35

SS – Cam Daly (Reisman), 16:55

Second Half

SS – Reisman, 28:59

SS – Daly, 9:14

R – Yahir Marquez, 1:20

SS – Jackie Clemente, 0:51

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1 Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2 Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1 Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, T 2-2 Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 4-3 Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, W 5-1 Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

