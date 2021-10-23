Sailors soccer loses last game of season at Summit
FRISCO — Steamboat Springs needed a win at Summit on Thursday night in order to feel comfortable about their playoff chances. The top 32 teams make the cut.
Like the last meeting between the two teams, the game needed overtime. In early September, Steamboat was on the winning end, taking the victory 2-1 in double overtime.
Thursday didn’t go as smoothly. Summit used a quick cross pass and deflection to win 2-1 in extra time.
Steamboat is now 7-7-1 and ranked No. 24 but there were more games to be played throughout the weekend, so they weren’t sure if that was enough to secure a spot. They would find out Sunday.
The Tigers scored first, 10 minutes into the second half. Steamboat answered with a sky-high kick from sophomore Charlie Reisman about eight minutes later. Reisman booted the ball high and it arced perfectly behind the Tigers goalkeeper.
Sailors keeper Laiken Roth was busy, making big saves to keep his team in it. Steamboat put up quality opportunities on net too, but couldn’t break through with a game winner.
Summit 2, Steamboat Springs 1 (OT)
First half
No scoring.
Second half
S – Goal, 29:34
SS – Charlie Reisman, 21:50
Overtime
S – Goal
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
‘We never gave up’: Sailors can’t stop powerful Palisade running game
The Steamboat Springs football team scored in its opening drive against Palisade Friday night with four swift passes from senior quarterback Jake Hamric, capped with a 2-yard catch by senior Ben Bogan.