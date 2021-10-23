Sailors soccer loses last game of season at Summit





FRISCO — Steamboat Springs needed a win at Summit on Thursday night in order to feel comfortable about their playoff chances. The top 32 teams make the cut.

Like the last meeting between the two teams, the game needed overtime. In early September, Steamboat was on the winning end, taking the victory 2-1 in double overtime.

Thursday didn’t go as smoothly. Summit used a quick cross pass and deflection to win 2-1 in extra time.

Steamboat is now 7-7-1 and ranked No. 24 but there were more games to be played throughout the weekend, so they weren’t sure if that was enough to secure a spot. They would find out Sunday.

The Tigers scored first, 10 minutes into the second half. Steamboat answered with a sky-high kick from sophomore Charlie Reisman about eight minutes later. Reisman booted the ball high and it arced perfectly behind the Tigers goalkeeper.

Sailors keeper Laiken Roth was busy, making big saves to keep his team in it. Steamboat put up quality opportunities on net too, but couldn’t break through with a game winner.

Summit 2, Steamboat Springs 1 (OT)

First half

No scoring.

Second half

S – Goal, 29:34

SS – Charlie Reisman, 21:50

Overtime

S – Goal

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.