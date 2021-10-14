Sailors soccer loses in double OT to Vail Mountain
VAIL — The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team traveled Wednesday evening to take on Vail Mountain. The Gore Rangers were the victors of the incredibly competitive match, winning 2-1 in double over time.
Steamboat scored first to take a 1-0 lead in the second half, but Vail Mountain tied it up before the end of regulation.
The game went to overtime, but nobody was able to put away the golden goal. In the second overtime, the Gore Rangers scored to win.
Steamboat is now 7-6-1 overall and 2-4-1 against Western Slope opponents. The Sailors conclude the regular season against Summit on the road Oct. 21.
Vail Mountain 2, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 0 1 0 0 – 1
VM 0 1 0 1 – 2
Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1
Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1
Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0
Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT)
Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT)
Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1
Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2
Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1
Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, T 2-2
Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 4-3
Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, W 5-1
Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, L 2-0
Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 1-0
Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, L 2-1 (2OT)
Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.
