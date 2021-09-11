Sailors soccer loses in Aspen





ASPEN — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 early in the first half against Aspen on Saturday afternoon.

The Sailors tied the game, but Aspen broke the tie with 16 minutes to play for the 3-2.

Steamboat has lost their last two games and is now 4-3 on the season. The Sailors have played from behind in every game, which hasn’t been detrimental until the last two games.

“It’s a pattern for us and one that we’re going to work really hard to correct in the coming week,” said head coach Rob Bohlman.

Within the first 15 minutes of the first half, Aspen held a 2-0 lead. At the 16:30 mark, Steamboat sophomore Charlie Reisman took a penalty kick. Reisman shot to his right, far to the goalies left. The Skiers goaltender followed the shot, but the ball sneaked just inside the post out of his reach.

Not long into the second half, Cam Daly tied the game. The Sailors continued to put pressure on the Skiers. A few shots went wide.

“They’re a resilient group for sure and we’ve proven that time and time again,” Bohlman said. “(We need) to really put in a quality 80 minutes and not the slow start and not the ups and downs and take care of details for the entire game. That’s going to make a tremendous difference at the end of the game.”

With just over 16 minutes to play, Aspen advanced into Sailors territory. Sailors netminder Laiken Roth challenged the attacker, but he was beat. A pair of Sailor defenders dashed to the net, but they were too late. The tying goal was in the back of the net.

Steamboat couldn’t summon another goal.

The boys in red and white next play Thursday at Battle Mountain.

Aspen 3, Steamboat Springs 2

First half

A – goal

A – goal

SS – Charlie Reisman, penalty kick,16:30

Second half

SS – Cam Daly

A – goal, 16:00

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1 Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2 Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 16 - at Glenwood Springs, 11 a.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

