Sailors soccer honors 5 seniors ahead of loss to Battle Mountain

Steamboat Springs senior Brick Dalsis hugs a family member during senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team honored seniors Devon John, Jackson Scott, Jack Clynes, Henry Cardillo and Brick Dalsis on Tuesday evening. The five seniors and the Sailors fought hard, but undefeated Battle Mountain went home with the 6-1 victory from Gardner Field.

The Huskies led 4-0 at the half. Battle Mountain quickly added two more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Steamboat Springs got on the board with 15 minutes left in the game thanks to an own-goal last touched by Clynes.

Steamboat ends the season with a 5-5 record.

The Steamboat Springs soccer team honored its five seniors, from left, Devon John, Jackson Scott, Jack Clynes, Henry Cardillo and Brick Dalsis, ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Devon John, second from right, poses with family during the senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Jackson Scott poses with family members during the senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Jack Clynes hugs his family during the senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs head coach Rob Bohlman shakes hands with senior Jack Clynes during senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Henry Cardillo tracks the ball alongside Battle Mountain junior Sam Koontz during a game on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Battle Mountain senior Kevin Chavez scores as Steamboat Springs goalkeeper Charlie Welch made an aggressive play on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Battle Mountain senior Louis Castillo beats Steamboat Springs player Silas Leeson to a header, socring a goal on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Henry Cardillo hugs a family member during senior night celebrations ahead of a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs goalkeeper Charlie Welch makes a save during a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs sneior Jack Clynes tires to win the ball back during a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs freshman Charlie Reisman heads a ball during a game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 1

BM 4 2 – 6

SS 0 1 – 1

First half

BM – Louis Castillo, 35:45

BM – Kevin Chavez, 19:05

BM – Castillo, 17:24

BM – Bryant Ramirez, 15:47

Second half

BM – Chavez, 33:28

BM – Ramirez, 30:09

SS – Jack Clynes 15:00 (own goal)

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1 April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0 April 6 - versus Rifle, W 1-0 April 10 - versus Eagle Valley, W 2-0 April 13 - versus Battle Mountain, L 6-1

