Sailors soccer honors 5 seniors ahead of loss to Battle Mountain

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team honored seniors Devon John, Jackson Scott, Jack Clynes, Henry Cardillo and Brick Dalsis on Tuesday evening. The five seniors and the Sailors fought hard, but undefeated Battle Mountain went home with the 6-1 victory from Gardner Field.
The Huskies led 4-0 at the half. Battle Mountain quickly added two more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Steamboat Springs got on the board with 15 minutes left in the game thanks to an own-goal last touched by Clynes.
Steamboat ends the season with a 5-5 record.
Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 1
BM 4 2 – 6
SS 0 1 – 1
First half
BM – Louis Castillo, 35:45
BM – Kevin Chavez, 19:05
BM – Castillo, 17:24
BM – Bryant Ramirez, 15:47
Second half
BM – Chavez, 33:28
BM – Ramirez, 30:09
SS – Jack Clynes 15:00 (own goal)
March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0
March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2
March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1
March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2
March 29 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
March 31 - versus Summit, L 2-1
April 3 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-0
April 6 - versus Rifle, W 1-0
April 10 - versus Eagle Valley, W 2-0
April 13 - versus Battle Mountain, L 6-1
