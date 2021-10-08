Sailors soccer defeats Demons at home

The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team moved to 7-5-1 with a 1-0 victory over Glenwood Springs at home on Thursday night.

It took 70 minutes for a team to finally score. With 9:30 left to play, Gerardo Mendoza Gurrola headed the ball from around midfield towards the net. Senior Joe Scoppa dribbled the ball twice about halfway between the goal and midfield. Then, he booted the ball with his left foot. It soared in an enormous arc over the head of the Demons goalkeeper to put the Sailors up 1-0.

That was all the scoring that took place Thursday evening.

Steamboat next plays Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Vail Mountain.

Steamboat Springs 1, Glenwood Springs 0

SS 0 1 – 1

GS 0 0 – 0

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1 Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0 Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT) Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1 Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2 Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1 Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, T 2-2 Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 4-3 Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, W 5-1 Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, L 2-0 Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 1-0 Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

