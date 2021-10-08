 Sailors soccer defeats Demons at home | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sailors soccer defeats Demons at home

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team moved to 7-5-1 with a 1-0 victory over Glenwood Springs at home on Thursday night.

It took 70 minutes for a team to finally score. With 9:30 left to play, Gerardo Mendoza Gurrola headed the ball from around midfield towards the net. Senior Joe Scoppa dribbled the ball twice about halfway between the goal and midfield. Then, he booted the ball with his left foot. It soared in an enormous arc over the head of the Demons goalkeeper to put the Sailors up 1-0.

That was all the scoring that took place Thursday evening.

Steamboat next plays Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Vail Mountain.

Steamboat Springs 1, Glenwood Springs 0

SS 0 1 – 1

GS 0 0 – 0

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule

Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1

Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, W 3-1

Aug. 28 - at Littleton, W 1-0

Sept. 2 - vs. Summit, W 2-1 (2OT)

Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, W 3-2 (OT)

Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, L 2-1

Sept. 11 - at Aspen, L 3-2

Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, L 2-1

Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, T 2-2

Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 4-3

Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, W 5-1

Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, L 2-0

Oct. 7 - vs. Glenwood Springs, W 1-0

Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more