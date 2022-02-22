Sailors skiing finishes fifth at state championships

Steamboat Springs skiers compete in the 5k classic during the Colorado high school Nordic ski championships at the Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies in Granby on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Liz Copan/special to Summit Daily News)



WINTER PARK — The Steamboat Springs High School skiing boys and girls teams finished fifth at the Colorado High School Activities Association state skiing championships last weekend.

Junior Audra Gowdy led all Sailors with a pair of top-12 finishes in the Alpine events.

Gowdy finished eighth in giant slalom and 12th in slalom. Ellie Blair was never far behind, taking 15th in giant slalom and 19th in slalom.

The boys were led by Fisher St. John in giant slalom, as he took 15th. Erik Sandvik was the top-finishing Sailor in the slalom race, taking 17th.

After a year of posting many DNFs, there was just one Sailor that recorded one, a huge victory for the team and individuals, as they got to complete their time at state.

“I was really proud of the way the Steamboat athletes skied and competed at state,” said coach Mike Farny in an email. “For sure some of their best racing of the season. All the skiers felt good about the way they completed. We had some mistakes, but all in all they competed hard and felt good about their performances.”

On the Nordic side, the Sailors girls had a few top-20 finishes. Wren Capra was the most consistent, taking 11th in the skate race and 17th in classic. Kelsey Cariveau surpassed expectations when she took 10th in the classic race, which challenged other Steamboat skiers. Catcher Weynand, who finished 13th in skate skiing, earned 21st in classic. Aspen Bennett-Manke also earned a spot in the top 20 in skate skiing, taking 18th.

Connor Frithsen maintained his season-long habit of being the top Sailors boys finisher. He earned 27th in classic and 33rd in skate skiing.

Some Sailors who compete in both Alpine and Nordic skiing will take part in the Skimeister Championships on Tuesday, March 1

CHSAA State Skiing Championships

Snow Mountain Ranch and Winter Park Resort

Women’s team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 577. 2. Aspen 575. 3. Middle Park 567. 4. Summit 557. 5. Steamboat Springs 545.

Men’s team scores: 1. Summit 630.5. 2. Battle Mountain 603. 3. Middle Park 588. 4. Eagle Valley 520. 5. Steamboat Springs.

Nordic

Women

Skate

1. Rose Horning, LCHS, 16:59.1. 11. Wren Capra 19:49.8. 13. Catcher Weynand 19:56.8. 18. Aspen Bennett-Manke 20:24.4. 27. Meaghan Maitre 21:28.6. 30. Anne Hager 21:39.4. 31. Novella Light 21:43.2. 47. Tinsley Moore 22:45.4.

Classic

1. Sylvia Brower, MP, 19:51.2. 10. Kelsey Cariveau 22:10.4. 17. Wren Capra 22:56.9. 21. Catcher Weynand 23:06. 30. Autumn Oslowski 24:11.2.

Men

Skate

1. Ferguson St. John, EV, 14:33. 33. Connor Frithsen 17:56.5. 51. Thomas Reilley 19:17.7. 57. Rush Rusher 19:59.7.

Classic

1. Ferguson St. John, EV, 16:02. 27. Connor Frithsen 19:29.8. 38. Thomas Reilley 20:14.7. 47. Rush Rusher 21:04.4.

Alpine

Women

Giant Slalom

1. Paige Peterson, S, 2:12.66. 8. Audra Gowdy. 2:18.81. 15. Ellie Blair 2:23.9. 27. Allie Van Ness 2:31.81. 28. Taylor Connelly 2:32.87.

Slalom

1. Paige Peterson, S, 1:30.07. 12. Audra Gowdy 1:39.78. 19. Ellie Blair 1:42.7. 34. Allie Van Ness 1:51.47. 35. Caroline Baur 1:51.83. 41. Stella Davies 1:57.02. 45. Erika Sjoblom 2:01.59.

Men

Giant Slalom

1. Toby Scarpella, D, 2:02.2. 15. Fisher St. John 2:11.36. 17. Dawson Holmes 2:14.57. 22. Erik Sandvik 2:18.17. 24. Harry Sherman 2:19.08. 38. Tomas Niedermeier 2:32.17.

Slalom

1. Sebastian Wiser, MP, 1:25.58. 17. Erik Sandvik 1:36.76. 18. Fisher St. John 1:36.82. 26. Dawson Holmes 1:41.93. 34. Tomas Niedermeier 1:46.79. 36. Harry Sherman 1:48.26. 48. Quinn Skinner 2:01.05. 49. Brodie Skinner 2:01.19.

