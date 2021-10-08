Sailors runners show off speed at Warrior Classic





GRAND JUNCTION — The Steamboat Springs High School cross country team competed in its most competitive race of the regular season Thursday night: the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction.

The top runners in both the boys and girls races ran personal-best times, putting the Sailors in a great position for the final stretch of the season.

Senior Bowden Tumminello led the boys in seventh with a personal record time of 16 minutes, 41 seconds. Casey Wolf wasn’t far behind in 13th, with a new-best time of 16:56.4. Tomas Niedermeier was 37th, while Trevor Harms was 38th. Nik Keyek ran a sub-19 to finish 51st.

Steamboat took fifth in the boys team standings, while the girls finished third.

The top five Sailors ladies all ran faster than ever. Senior Caroline Baur clocked in at 19:56.1, good for 17th. Junior Autumn Oslowski was right behind her in 18th with a time of 19:56.2. Grace Olexa, Courtney Vargas and Kelsey Hamilton were 24th, 25th and 26th respectively, all running around a 20:30 race.

Warrior Classic

Boys team scores: 1. Central 32. 2. Durango 69. 3. Fruita Monument 74. 4. Grand Junction 101. 5. Steamboat Springs 139. 6. Moffat County 161. 7. Rifle 180. 8. Montrose 183. 9. Delta 264.

Top 5: 1. Land Lambert, D, 15:17.7. 2. Damian Frausto, D, 15:27.3. 3. Kien Cogley, FM, 15:45.7. 4. Tyler Stogsdill, C, 15:51.9. 5. Jackson Edwards, C, 16:04.1.

Area finishers: 7. Bowden Tumminello 16:14.1. 13. Casey Wolf 16:56.4. 19. Kale Johnson, MC, 17:17.7. 37. Tomas Niedermeier 18:05.7. 38. Trevor Harms 18:06.1. 51. Nik Keyek 18:55. 54. Connor Prost 18:58.7. 56. Michael Hagney 19:06.7. 64. Thomas Reilley 19:33.5.

Girls team scores: 1. Durango 31. 2. Fruita Monument 44. 3. Steamboat Springs 100. 4. Montrose 131. 5. Central 155. 6. Moffat County 156. 7. Grand Junction 171. 8. Delta 181. 9. Palisade 203.

Top 5: 1. Jadyn Heil, FM, 17:27.8. 2. Tristian Spence, C, 17:46.8. 3. Angela McManus, D, 18:43.5. 4. Addison Eyre, FM, 18:56.8. 5. Abby Fehr, D, 19:02.1.

Area finishers: 17. Caroline Baur 19:56.1. 18. Autumn Oslowski 19:56.2. 24. Grace Olexa 20:22. 25. Courtney Vargas 20:30.9. 26. Kelsey Hamilton 20:34.6. 33. Meaghan Maitre 21:49.4. 40. Morgan Yeiser 22:31.6. 45. Isabelle Drobek 22:42.1. 55. Madeline Moss 23:50.6.

