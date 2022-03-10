Sailors look to score more, stay competitive in 2022

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse player Bella Brinkman scores during a game against Eagle Valley at Gardner Field in 2021. With more experience and a strong crop of young players, the Sailors are looking to improve on last year’s 2-8 record.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team made great progress over the 2021 season — more than the Sailors’ 2-8 record let on. This year, coach Amy Norris thinks that growth will make itself known.

“I can already see the difference in the growth in these players, even in week one,” she said. “Starting practice day one this year, their stick skills are much better. Even their understanding of the game, defensive and offensive concepts, they’re at a higher level than they were this time last year.”

The players agree that 2022 already looks to be a better year for the squad.

“In practices we’re doing way more advanced stuff than we did at the end of last season,” said senior defender Maille Murphy. “I think our team is looking really strong.”

Senior Emily Davidoff said last year’s team was mostly younger players who had no varsity experience. However, most players this year have at least one year under their belt, and a talented group of freshmen has joined them.

“This year because we’ve already seen the toughest of high school players, we’re expecting big things,” Davidoff said.

Still, even with signs showing the team will be better, the players aren’t holding themselves to unrealistic standards and setting themselves up for disappointment. The Sailors have some attainable goals in mind for this spring.

“I still don’t really think it’s about the wins, but letting less points be scored on us and scoring more points,” said senior attacker Erin Maitre.

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse player Maddy Moss moves toward the goal during a game against Eagle Valley at Gardner Field in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Last year, the team won against Summit twice with a pair of 8-7 victories, and making that matchup less competitive would be a great place to start.

“I always want them to have fun out there, and I think if we can do that and also be competitive with the teams we play, that’d be fantastic,” Norris said. “There are definitely some programs we can compete with this year that we didn’t play as well as we could have last year.”

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse schedule March 19 – at Aspen, 11 a.m. March 23 – at Battle Mountain, 4 p.m. March 25 – at Montrose, 4 p.m. March 26 – at Telluride, 11 a.m. March 29 – vs. Summit, 4 p.m. April 2 – at Roaring Fork, 11 a.m. April 6 – vs. Eagle Valley, 4 p.m. April 8 – vs. Grand Junction, 4 p.m. April 15 – at Summit, 4 p.m. April 25 – at Eagle Valley, 4 p.m. April 28 – vs. Battle Mountain, 4 p.m. April 29 – at Dawson, 4:15 p.m. April 30 – at Regis Jesuit, 11 a.m. May 4 – vs. Roaring Fork, 4 p.m. May 7 – vs. Aspen, 11 a.m.

The team is also hoping to improve against Eagle Valley, which defeated the Sailors twice last year. Davidoff thinks her team can make those games a lot more competitive this year.

Maitre said she thinks Battle Mountain is another Western Slope team that Steamboat can keep up with this spring.

Aspen could present the biggest challenge, but the Steamboat girls think they can at least put up a fight.

“I think a good goal against Aspen is scoring more and keeping our head in the game and not losing it,” Davidoff said.

