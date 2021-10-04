 Sailors in sixth after Day 1 of state golf | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sailors in sixth after Day 1 of state golf

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs High School senior golfer Travis Seitz nails a putt at the Steamboat Sailor Invitational earlier this season. Seitz is in 35th after one day of the CHSAA 4A State Golf Championships.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School boys golfers are all in the top half of the competition, following Day 1 of the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A State Championships at City Park in Denver.

Sophomore Michael Dinapoli is in 16th at five over par. He was the best performing Sailors on Monday.

Jeremy Nolting sits in 30th with a 78, while senior Travis Seitz is in 35th with a 79. Junior Colin Kagan, who is coming off a win at regionals, is in 40th with an 80.

Riverdale Ridge sophomore Bradley Weinmaster leads with a 69, one under par.

With four qualified players, Steamboat is contesting for a team score, as well. The Sailors are in sixth with a total of 232 strokes. Riverdale Ridge in in first with 216.

The tournament is two days for a reason. The people who have a rough Day 1 may play exceptionally on Day 2, and vice versa. The standings mean very little after one day of play. Individual and team champions will be decided Tuesday.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports

Sailors in sixth after Day 1 of state golf

The Steamboat Springs High School boys golfers are all in the top half of the competition, following Day 1 of the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A State Championships at City Park in Denver.

See more