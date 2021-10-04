Sailors in sixth after Day 1 of state golf
The Steamboat Springs High School boys golfers are all in the top half of the competition, following Day 1 of the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A State Championships at City Park in Denver.
Sophomore Michael Dinapoli is in 16th at five over par. He was the best performing Sailors on Monday.
Jeremy Nolting sits in 30th with a 78, while senior Travis Seitz is in 35th with a 79. Junior Colin Kagan, who is coming off a win at regionals, is in 40th with an 80.
Riverdale Ridge sophomore Bradley Weinmaster leads with a 69, one under par.
With four qualified players, Steamboat is contesting for a team score, as well. The Sailors are in sixth with a total of 232 strokes. Riverdale Ridge in in first with 216.
The tournament is two days for a reason. The people who have a rough Day 1 may play exceptionally on Day 2, and vice versa. The standings mean very little after one day of play. Individual and team champions will be decided Tuesday.
