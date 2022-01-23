Sailors hockey ties with Aspen at home





The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team powered through a tough game with Aspen at home Friday, Jan. 21, that went into overtime and concluded in a tie.

Steamboat’s Andrew Kempers scored 91 seconds into the game off a pass from Max Kenney. Aspen tied it up six minutes later with a goal from George Morrison.

The Skiers took the lead moments into the second with a power play goal from Brady Haisfield, but Kempers answered midway through the period. Walker Ripley gave the Sailors a 3-2 lead with a power play goal late in the second.

Steamboat was minutes away from winning when Aspen’s Carson Miller scored on the man-advantage to tie the game at three.

The game went to overtime, but neither team scored, so the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

The next day, Steamboat traveled to play Summit. The Tigers scored in the first couple minutes to take an early lead, but Sailor Tanner Hamilton tied the game four minutes later with a power play goal. Giovanni Demussis put one past the Summit goaltender to give Steamboat a 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

Max Kenney extended the lead in the second. Summit answered in the third to make it 3-2 but couldn’t tie it to force overtime.

Steamboat is 5-0-1 in the 4A Mountain division and 6-2-1 overall. The Sailors are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A behind Cheyenne Mountain, which is 8-0. Steamboat is No. 3 in the RPI standings.

The team will play next at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Friday, Jan. 21

Steamboat Springs 3, Aspen 3

A 1 1 1 0 – 3

SS 1 2 0 0 – 3

First period

SS – Andrew Kempers (Max Kenney), 1:31

A – George Morrison (Ryan Rigney), 7:41

Second period

A – Brady Haisfield (Morrison, Martin Scanlan), PP, 0:00

SS – Kempers (Giovanni Desmussis), 7:22

SS – Walker Ripley (Tanner Hamilton, Kempers), PP, 14:45

Third period

A – Carson Miller (Morrison), PP, 14:45

Overtime

No scoring.

Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 16. A, Zachary Small 22.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 2

SS 2 1 0 – 3

S 1 0 1 – 2

First period

S – Ranger Stone, 1:38

SS – Tanner Hamilton (Andrew Kempers, Trey Haggarty), PP, 5:28

SS – Giovanni Demussis (Kempers), 16:43

Second period

SS – Max Kenney (Hamilton), 8:46

Third period

S – Hank Kasch (Stone), 14:40

