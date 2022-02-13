Sailors hockey team wins two more

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team is now 10-5-1 after two more wins this weekend. On Friday, Feb. 11, the Sailors won 5-3 over Dakota Ridge at home, followed by a 4-2 win at Aspen on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Dakota Ridge led 2-1 after two period at the Howelsen Ice Arena, but an early third-period goal from Connor Chapman tied the game at two. Max Kenney gave Steamboat a 3-2 lead, but one minute later, Dakota Ridge tied the game again.

Cade Baier scored the game winner for Steamboat, and Andrew Kempers added an insurance goal.

One day later, Steamboat traveled to take on Aspen and established a one-goal lead in the second thanks to a score from Jeffrey Hubler. Aspen tied the game midway through the period, but Chapman snuck the puck past the goaltender to give Steamboat a 2-1 lead after two periods.

Kempers added a goal in the third but Aspen kept it close with Ryan Rigney’s second goal of the day. Heck Stephensen made sure the Sailors had the last word, putting his team up 4-2 with seconds left in the game.

Steamboat is ranked No. 4 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI. The Sailors will host No. 2 Battle Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 5, Dakota Ridge 3

DR 0 2 1 – 3

SS 1 0 4 – 5

First period

SS – Andrew Kempers (Walker Ripley, Trey Haggarty), PP, 7:58

Second period

DR – Ryan Koch, PP, 8:48

DR – Graeme Ferguson (Carson Repins, Mason Ripley), PP, 9:54

Third period

SS – Connor Chapman (Tanner Hamilton, Lukas Znamenacek), PP, 1:20

SS – Max Kenney, SH, 7:37

DR – Mason Ripley, PP, 8:38

SS – Cade Baier (Weston Boese), 12:48

SS – Kempers (Heck Stephensen, Hamilton), 18:38

Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 13. DR, Tanner Wild 19; Max Hart 4.

Steamboat Springs 4, Aspen 2

SS 0 2 2 – 4

A 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring.

Second period

SS – Jeffrey Hubler (Walker Ripley), PP, 2:46

A – Ryan Rigney (George Morrison), PP, 7:55

SS – Connor Chapman (Giovanni Demussis, Heck Stephensen), 14:31

Third period

SS – Andrew Kempers (Trey Haggarty), 9:51

A – Ryan Rigney, 12:48

SS – Heck Stephensen, 16:47

Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 23. A, Zachary Small 32.

