Sailors hockey stays hot with win over Demons
The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team is now 5-2 following a 3-0 home victory over Glenwood Springs on Friday, Jan. 14.
The Sailors got ahead early thanks to a goal from Andrew Kempers four minutes and seven seconds into the game.
Tanner Hamilton made it 2-0 less than four minutes into the second, and Kempers added another in the third to bring the lead to 3-0.
Sailors goaltender Indi Kretzschmar saved all 14 shots he saw.
The team plays against next Friday, Jan. 21, at home against Aspen.
Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 0
GS 0 0 0 – 0
SS 1 1 1 – 3
First period
SS – Andrew Kempers, 4:07
Second period
SS – Tanner Hamilton (Trey Haggerty), 3:56
Third period
SS – Kempers, SH, 14:12
Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 14. GS, Hunter Oger 22.
