Sailors hockey stays hot with win over Demons

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team is now 5-2 following a 3-0 home victory over Glenwood Springs on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Sailors got ahead early thanks to a goal from Andrew Kempers four minutes and seven seconds into the game.

Tanner Hamilton made it 2-0 less than four minutes into the second, and Kempers added another in the third to bring the lead to 3-0.

Sailors goaltender Indi Kretzschmar saved all 14 shots he saw.

The team plays against next Friday, Jan. 21, at home against Aspen.

Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 0

GS 0 0 0 – 0

SS 1 1 1 – 3

First period

SS – Andrew Kempers, 4:07

Second period

SS – Tanner Hamilton (Trey Haggerty), 3:56

Third period

SS – Kempers, SH, 14:12

Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 14. GS, Hunter Oger 22.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.