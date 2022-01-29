Sailors hockey falls to a top 4A team
The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team traveled to Denver to take on Colorado Academy, one of the top 4A teams in the state.
Steamboat is also toward the top of the standings, but Colorado Academy proved to be far better, defeating the Sailors 9-1.
The Mustangs are ranked No. 3 in 4A following the win and Steamboat is No. 4 with a 6-5-1 record.
Colorado Academy blasted three goals by starting goalie Indi Kretzschmar in the third. After allowing two more in the second, Kretzschmar was replaced by Rush Hale. Hale saw three find net in the second and one more in the third before Connor Chapman could score the first Steamboat goal.
The Sailors’ season continues at Standley Lake on Friday, Feb. 4.
Colorado Academy 9, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 0 0 1 – 1
CA 3 5 1 – 9
First period
CA – Asher Stull (Charlie Whalen), PP, 10:42
CA – Jack Gerber (Brogran Angrus), 11:33
CA – Colgin Youssi (Will Whalen), 14:58
Second period
CA – Angrus (Elliott Rutherford), 1:18
CA – Rutherford (Stull), 6:53
CA – Angrus, 7:12
CA – Stull (W. Whalen), 10:25
CA – Jack Pashel (Still, W. Whalen), 16:20
Third period
CA – Hudson Parks (Buzz Oertel), 8:02
SS – Connor Chapman (Landon Ripley), 9:28
Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 14; Rush Hale 3. CA, Fraser Smith 24.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors hockey falls to a top 4A team
The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team traveled to Denver to take on Colorado Academy, one of the top 4A teams in the state.