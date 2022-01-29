Sailors hockey falls to a top 4A team

Junior forward Andrew Kempers wins a faceoff during the Steamboat Springs hockey team home opener against Mullen on Friday, Jan. 8 at Howelsen Ice Arena.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team traveled to Denver to take on Colorado Academy, one of the top 4A teams in the state.

Steamboat is also toward the top of the standings, but Colorado Academy proved to be far better, defeating the Sailors 9-1.

The Mustangs are ranked No. 3 in 4A following the win and Steamboat is No. 4 with a 6-5-1 record.

Colorado Academy blasted three goals by starting goalie Indi Kretzschmar in the third. After allowing two more in the second, Kretzschmar was replaced by Rush Hale. Hale saw three find net in the second and one more in the third before Connor Chapman could score the first Steamboat goal.

The Sailors’ season continues at Standley Lake on Friday, Feb. 4.

Colorado Academy 9, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 0 0 1 – 1

CA 3 5 1 – 9

First period

CA – Asher Stull (Charlie Whalen), PP, 10:42

CA – Jack Gerber (Brogran Angrus), 11:33

CA – Colgin Youssi (Will Whalen), 14:58

Second period

CA – Angrus (Elliott Rutherford), 1:18

CA – Rutherford (Stull), 6:53

CA – Angrus, 7:12

CA – Stull (W. Whalen), 10:25

CA – Jack Pashel (Still, W. Whalen), 16:20

Third period

CA – Hudson Parks (Buzz Oertel), 8:02

SS – Connor Chapman (Landon Ripley), 9:28

Saves: SS, Indi Kretzschmar 14; Rush Hale 3. CA, Fraser Smith 24.

