Sailors hockey faces 5A teams in weekend battles
ARVADA — The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team has a tough schedule this year.
When they are not playing regional opponents, the 4A Sailors are taking on 5A teams. This weekend, Steamboat saw two 5A teams in Fort Collins and Ralston Valley and fared pretty well.
On Friday, Steamboat lost 8-2 to Fort Collins and 7-1 to Ralston Valley, but the games were closer than the score let one. One bad period in each game was the difference.
Fort Collins scored five goals in the first period. Without those goals, it would have been a 3-2 game.
The next day, Steamboat faced Ralston Valley and gave up six goals in the third period. Without those goals, the game would have been 1-1.
Andrew Kempers had the only goal against Ralston Valley and scored one against Fort Collins as well. Kael McCarty had the second goal against Fort Collins.
Steamboat has done an excellent job staying out of the penalty box this season, but struggled to do so against Fort Collins. The Sailors committed 10 penalties in Friday’s game, but cleaned up their act and had just one minor penalty on Saturday.
Steamboat is 3-2 overall but 3-0 against Western Slope opponents, giving the Sailors the lead in the division.
The team next plays Jan. 7 at home against Mullen.
Fort Collins 8, Steamboat Springs 2
SS 1 0 1 – 2
FC 5 1 2 – 8
First period
FC – Peter Kelly, PP, 7:44
SS – Andrew Kempers (Max Kenney, Walker Ripley), 8:12
FC – Tyler Sledz, 8:33
FC – Triston Olick, 14:25
FC – Jason Campos, 14:39
FC – Tyler Sledz, PP, 16:09
Second period
FC – Gabe Cramer, PP, 3:00
Third period
FC – Riley Laub, 2:22
SS – Kael McCarty (Kempers, Connor Chapman), 13:41
FC – Olick, PP, 14:50
Ralston Valley 7, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 1 0 0 – 1
RV 0 1 6 – 6
First period
SS – Andrew Kempers (Giovanni Demussis), 11:20
Second period
RV – Gabriel Kennedy, 6:41
Third period
RV – Trevor Tosh, 5:20
RV – Tyler Strong, 8:26
RV – Devin Strong, 10:07
RV – D. Strong, 10:27
RV – Dillon Synchef, 10:34
RV – Kennedy, 13:44
Dec. 4 - at Battle Mountain, W 6-3
Dec. 10-11 - at Crested Butte, W 2-0, W 5-3
Dec. 17 - at Fort Collins, L 8-2
Dec. 18 - at Ralston Valley, L 7-1
Jan. 7 - vs. Mullen, 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 21 - vs. Aspen, 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 22 - at Summit, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25 - at Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at Colorado Academy, 8 p.m.
Feb. 4 - at Standley Lake, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 5 - vs. Kent Denver, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11 - vs. Dakota Ridge, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 12 - at Aspen, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Battle Mountian, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 19 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.
