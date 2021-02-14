Sailors hockey earns 1st win of the season over Aspen

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team earned its first win with a 4-3 road victory over Aspen Friday before falling to Battle Mountain 4-2 at home Saturday.

Aspen went up 2-1 in the first, but goals from Giovanni Demusis and Andrew Kempers put the Sailors up 3-2 in the second. A goal from Aspen’s Eli Hunt with just over a minute left in the second tied the game at 3-3.

Ten seconds into the third period, Aiden Story scored the game-winning goal for the Sailors.

Steamboat goaltender Ryan Hoffman made 36 saves on 39 shots.

On Saturday, Battle Mountain got off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first period. A pair of power play goals from Quinn Dorris kept things interesting, but Steamboat was never able to make up the difference.

Indiana Kretzschmar made 27 saves on 31 shots.

Battle Mountain 4, Steamboat Springs 2

BM 3 1 0 – 4

SS 0 1 1 – 2

First period

BM – Hunter Davis (Freddy Aalto), 2:03

BM – Alden Kostick (Jensen Rawlings), 13:06

BM – Wyatt Horn (Kyle Parliament, Carter Large), 16:14

Second period

SS – Quinn Dorris (Max Kenney), PP, 8:15

BM – Dillon Flaagan, 11:43

Third period

SS – Dorris (Kenney), PP, 5:25

Steamboat Springs 4, Aspen 3

SS 1 2 1 – 4

A 2 1 0 – 3

First period

A – Eli Hunt (Dillon Passero), 6:23

SS – Maxwell Kenney, 7:10

A – Keaton Miller (Dane Whiston), 10:17

Second period

SS – Giovanni Demusis (Jeffrey Hubler, Max Vanderen), PP, 1:38

SS – Andrew Kempers (Walker Ripley), 4:52

A – Eli Hunt (George Morrison, Nic Pevny), 15:40

Third period

SS – Aiden Story, 0:10

Saves: A, Zach Small 24. SS, Ryan Hoffman 36.

Reynolds, Muhme continue to win at Grand Valley wrestline meet

Steamboat Springs senior Ivan Reynolds went 3-0 at Grand Valley on Saturday, defeating opponents in duals against Coal Ridge, Delta and Grand Valley.

Steamboat won 42-30 over Coal Ridge but fell 60-24 to Delta and 64-18 to Grand Valley.

Sophomore Cole Muhme wrestled twice, pinning both his opponents at 113 pounds in less than a minute.

Jacob Skolnick had a pair of victories as well, pinning his Coal Ridge and Delta counterparts in the first round.

Aiden George won at 126 pounds, by pinning his opponent in three minutes and 21 seconds. Archer Bosick won by fall over Emjai Holder of Coal Ridge in the 126-pound bout late in the second period. Kirby Reeves, 152, and Cole Moon, 195, also picked up wins by fall over Coal Ridge wrestlers.

Steamboat Springs 42, Coal Ridge 30

120: Cooper Thurmon, CR, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 1:34

126: Archer Bosick, SS, fall Emjai Holder, CR, 3:48

132: Jonathan Bolitho, CR, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 1:17

138: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Luke Dunbar, CR, 1:08

145: Brandon Short, CR, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 2:09

152: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall Landon Brewer, CR, 2:44

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Dominic Centeno, CR, 2:46

195: Cole Moon, SS, fall Jackson Greene, CR, 0:57

Delta 60, Steamboat Springs 24

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Trey Glover, D, 0:49

120: Ben Koch, D ,fall Kaleb Young, SS, 1:18

126: Aiden George, SS, fall Angel Romero, D, 3:21

132: Rowdy Sharpe, D, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 1:16

138: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Jovanny Romero, D, 1:07

145: Talan Hulet, D, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 4:42

152: Timothy Horn, D, fall Kirby Reeves, SS, 0:52

170: Joseph Avila, D, fall Henry Dismuke, SS, 2:43

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Jeffery Grifftih, D, 3:08

195: James Goff, D, fall Cole Moon, SS, 5:16

Grand Valley 64, Steamboat Springs 18

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Clacy Swindell, GV, 0:27

120: Philip Hoyt, GV, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 1:21

126: Hector De La Cruz, GV, fall Aiden George, SS, 3:05

132: Keenan Strauss, GV, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 0:38

145: Derrick Medina, GV, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 1:13

152: Dominic Mendoza, GV, maj. dec. Kirby Reeves, SS, 11-2

170: Taylor Drinkhouse, GV, fall Henry Dismuke, SS, 0:50

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Cristian Barragon, GV, 1:31

195: Brayden Harper, GV, fall Cole Moon, SS, 1:45

Soroco girls now 6-0 following hoops win over Meeker; boys suffer first loss





The Soroco High School girls basketball team continues to dominate the Western Slope, winning 61-45 against Meeker at home Saturday. The Rams are now 6-0 and ranked No. 14 in the 2A RPI standings.

Junior Kayedence Bruner led the offense with 22 points off of five 3-pointers. Senior Makinley Parker followed with 12 points, while junior Peyton Parker added 10.

The boys team lost its first game of the year, falling 70-46 to Meeker. They are now 5-1 and are No. 20 in the RPI standings.

A slow first quarter that resulted in a 19-5 Meeker lead doomed the Rams from the start. Soroco outscored the Cowboys 34-31 over the next two quarters but was never able to close the gap.

Junior Joey McLaughlin led Soroco with 14 points, followed by senior Liam Yaconiello with 10 and junior Luke Duksa with 8 points.

The Rams travel to Paonia on Tuesday. The girls are No. 13 in the standings, so a Soroco win over the Eagles would be a boost in the RPI. Only the top 24 teams advance to playoffs this year.

Girls: Soroco 61, Meeker 45

Scoring: S, Kayedence Bruner 22, Makinley Parker 12, Peyton Parker 10, Sophia Benjamin 8, Eden Mayer 7, Shelby Geiger 2.

Boys: Meeker 70, Soroco 46

M 19 11 20 20 – 70

S 5 14 20 7 – 46

Scoring: M, Spud White 26, Ryan Phelan 12, Ethan Drake 11. S, Joey McLaughlin 14, Liam Yaconiello 10, Luke Duksa 8, Tyler Koler-Wixom 7, Chase Delamater 4, Jed Kirby 3.

Steamboat girls play strong against Battle Mountain as boys beat Huskies





The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team only trailed 22-18 at halftime against Battle Mountain. The teams both scored 8 in the third quarter to keep the advantage at 4 points, but things changed in the fourth.

The Huskies outscored the Sailors 15-8 in the last quarter, winning 45-34.

Junior Sam Campbell led Steamboat scorers with 18 points, while senior Mollie Brown added 7 and senior Erica Simmons netted 5 points.

The boys jumped out to a 30-17 lead at halftime at Battle Mountain, going on to win 58-43. The Sailor boys are now 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in the 4A RPI standings.

Seniors Eric Pollert and Jakob Kreissig each scored 14 points, while sophomore Cade Gedeon contributed 12.

Steamboat hosts Summit on Tuesday.

Girls: Battle Mountain 45, Steamboat Springs 34

SS 12 6 8 8 – 34

BM 15 7 8 15 – 45

Scoring: SS, Sam Campbell 18, Mollie Brown 7, Erica Simmons 5, Belize Berry 3, Daisy Wilson 1.

Boys: Steamboat Springs 58, Battle Mountain 43

SS 17 13 11 17 – 58

BM 10 7 15 11 – 43

Scoring: SS, Eric Pollert 14, Jakob Kreissig 14, Cade Gedeon 12, Parker Lindquist 9, Carter Reistad 4, Kellen Adams 3, Austin Ibarra 2.

