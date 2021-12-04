Sailors hockey defeats defending state champ Battle Mountain

Facing the defending 4A state champion Battle Mountain, the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team brought its all and won 6-3 on Saturday evening.

The Sailors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first thanks to a goal from Tanner Hamilton in the first two minutes. Andrew Kempers extended the lead with a power-play goal late in the first off an assist from Hamilton.

Steamboat’s offense was jiving early in the second too, resulting in another Kempers power play goal, this time with an assist from Walker Ripley.

The Huskies used goals from Kyle Parliament and Benno Scheidegger to get within one goal with one period to go.

Five minutes and 14 seconds into the third, Huskies player Nate Bishop used a power play goal to tie the game at three. Just over two minutes later, Sailor Landon Ripley found Kempers who scored to put Steamboat up 4-3.

Steamboat netted two late goals to seal the victory, one from Kodiak Kretzschmar, the other from Giovanni Desmussis.

The Huskies threw everything they had at the Steamboat goaltender Indi Kretzschmar, putting up 43 shots on net.

Staying out of the box was a huge help for the Sailors, who had four total penalties in the second and third. The Huskies scored on two of their power plays. Meanwhile, Battle Mountain had six penalties and the Sailors capitalized, scoring on two of the six man-advantage chances.

Steamboat Springs 6, Battle Mountain 3

SS 2 1 3 – 6

BM 0 2 1 – 3

First period

SS – Tanner Hamilton (Heck Stephensen), 2:00

SS – Andrew Kempers (Hamilton), PP, 16:45

Second period

SS – Kempers (Walker Ripley), PP, 2:25

BM – Kyle Parliament (Bennett Engle), SH, 6:20

BM – Benno Scheiddeger (Carter Large), PP, 13:28

Third period

BM – Nate Bishop (Calden Dardanis, Large), PP, 5:14

SS – Andrew Kempers (Landon Ripley), 7:37

SS – Kodiak Kretzschmar (Connor Chapman), 16:04

SS – Giovanni Demussis (Ripley)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.