Sailors girls soccer still undefeated

Steamboat Springs soccer player Gwyn Jamison puts distance between her and a defender before scoring during a game against Palisade on Saturday, March 12. Jamison scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Eagle Valley on Thursday, March 24.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team is now 3-0 after a 4-0 victory over Eagle Valley on Thursday, March 24.

The Sailors scored all four goals in the first half. Seniors Darby Martinez and Courtney Vargas each had a goal, and sophomore Gwyn Jamison netted two.

Sam Campbell and Ryanne Catterson each spent a half in net and kept the Devils off the board.

Steamboat next plays at Summit on Tuesday, March 29.

