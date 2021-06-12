Sailors girls soccer ends season 9-1 with dominant win over Summit





BRECKENRIDGE — The Steamboat Springs girls soccer team concluded the season with its highest scoring game yet, a 6-0 victory over Summit on Saturday. The win brings the Sailors’ record to 9-1 on the season.

Senior goalkeeper Josey Foote sat out as she’s on the tail end of recovering from an injury and wanted to stay healthy for playoffs. So junior Sam Campbell got the start and earned the shutout.

Meanwhile, the offense scored more goals than they have in a game all spring.

Gwyn Jamison got the Sailors on the board with a penalty kick, then Jaelie Hovey netted the next two. They were her first goals of the year, well-earned after an entire season of putting shots on goal and being a strong player up front. Hailey Moss earned the assist on Hovey’s first goal and Reina Bomberski assisted on the second. Before halftime, Bomberski got a goal of her own off a cross from teammate Macy Reisman.

In the second half, Reisman connected with Darby Martinez, who put Steamboat up 5-0 and Ellory Hodges concluded the scoring with a powerful kick.

“This past week, it wasn’t like we were trying to reinvent how we play and the ideas we try to incorporate. It was just a lot of focusing on becoming sharper and a big part of that was the final attacking phases of play,” said head coach Rob Bohlman. “That was a majority of our training sessions. There was good mobility up top, a lot of good combination play. We were really dangerous in the attacking third today.”

The team hadn’t played in a week since last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Eagle Valley that clinched the league title and a playoff spot.

So, they spent the week leading up to today’s game doing team building exercises to prepare for playoffs.

One activity was carrying a large log to the quarry on Emerald Mountain.

“Our approach this week was not to have our daily practices, but we turned it into a post-season preparation training camp that was going to conclude with today’s game,” Bohlman said. “We had a good week and a good opportunity to work really hard early on and we were able to taper down at the right time so we would end really fresh.”

While the team is definitely competing in playoffs, it’s still up in the air whether they will be a top-eight team and host the first round game.

The top eight will be determined by combining the CHSAA RPI , in which Steamboat is No. 9, the Coaches Poll , in which Steamboat is No. 10, and the Maxpreps RPI.

Steamboat Springs 6, Summit 0

S 0 0 – 0

SS 4 2 – 6

Steamboat Girls Soccer Schedule May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0 May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0 May 21 - at Palisade, W 3-2 (OT) May 25 - versus Eagle Valley, W 4-1 May 27 - versus Palisade, W 3-0 June 1 - versus Battle Mountain, L 2-1 June 3 - versus Summit, W 1-0 June 5 - at Eagle Valley, W 4-0 June 12 - at Summit, W 6-0

