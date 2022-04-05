Sailors girls soccer defeats Glenwood Springs
Year in and year out, Glenwood Springs has been one of the biggest challenges for the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team.
The Sailors proved to be superior this spring, though, defeating the Demons 3-0 on Saturday, April 2. Steamboat is now 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI.
All three goals were scored in the first half, with two coming off the foot of senior striker Darby Martinez. Junior Alexa Brabec also added a score.
Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 0
SS 3 0 – 3
GS 0 0 – 0
