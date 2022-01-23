Sailors girls Nordic skiers earn second at Summit

BRECKENRIDGE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls Nordic team was one point out of first place following a 5-kilometer skate race in Breckenridge on Friday, Jan. 21.

Catcher Weynand was the top finisher, taking seventh, and teammate Wren Capra was seconds behind her in eighth. Aspen Bennett-Manke wasn’t far behind in 10th. Anne Hager cracked the top 15 by earning 12th. The four top finishers helped the Sailors secure second place, one point behind Battle Mountain.

The men, with just a few racers, took sixth. Connor Frithsen led the way, taing 27th, while Rush Rusher earned 37th, and Thomas Reilley picked up a 41st-place finish.

Results 5K skate race

Girls

Team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 159. 2. Steamboat Springs 158. 3. Eagle Valley 148. 4. Poudre 139. 4. Middle Park 139. 6. Nederland 131. 7. Lake County 130. 8. Aspen 98. 9. CRMS 96. 10. Summit 94. 11. Vail Mountain 67. 12. Evergreen 61. 13. Clear Creek 59.

Top 3: 1. Ella Hagen, S, 16:38.79. 2. Samantha Blair, EV, 16:58.28. 3. Michaela Kenny, A, 17:02.85.

Steamboat finishers: 7. Catcher Weynand 17:31.33. 8. Wren Capra 17:43.72. 10. Aspen Bennett-Manke, 17:58.67. 12. Anne Hager 18:02.24. 35. Novella Light 19:34.79. 42. Alex Hanna 20:00.59. 47. Tinsley Moore 20:11.65. 50. Gemma Birchby 20:33.68. 62. Adelyn Armstrong 21:42.53.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Eagle Valley 171. 2. Battle Mountain 168. 3. Vail Mountain 150. 4. Summit 145. 4. Poudre 145. 6. Steamboat 121. 7. Middle Park 117. 8. CRMS 113. 9. Evergreen 109. 10. Lake County 106. 11. Nederland 103. 12. Clear Creek 80. 13. Aspen 26.

Top 3: 1. Ferguson St. John, EV, 13:04.26. 2. Sullivan Middaugh, BM, 13:40.01. 3. Lukas Bergsten, EV, 14:06.17.

Steamboat finishers: 27. Connor Frithsen 16:08.3. 37. Rush Rusher 16:53.87. 41. Thomas Reilley 16:59.11. 62. Trout Alford 19:14.65. 90. William Reilley 23:50.23.

