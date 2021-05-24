Sailors girls lacrosse falls to 0-4
The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is 0-4 after suffering a 19-0 loss at Aspen on Saturday.
Four Skiers players had a hat trick while one had four goals.
Steamboat next plays on the road Tuesday against an 0-5 Summit team. It will be the Sailors first chance at a competitive game this year.
May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3
May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1
May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2
May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0
May 25 - at Summit
May 27 - versus Roaring Fork
June 3 - versus Eagle Valley
June 5 - versus Summit
June 12 - at Eagle Valley
June 15 - at Aspen
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors girls lacrosse falls to 0-4
The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is 0-4 after suffering a 19-0 loss at Aspen on Saturday.