Sailors girls lacrosse falls to 0-4





The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is 0-4 after suffering a 19-0 loss at Aspen on Saturday.

Four Skiers players had a hat trick while one had four goals.

Steamboat next plays on the road Tuesday against an 0-5 Summit team. It will be the Sailors first chance at a competitive game this year.

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2 May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0 May 25 - at Summit May 27 - versus Roaring Fork June 3 - versus Eagle Valley June 5 - versus Summit June 12 - at Eagle Valley June 15 - at Aspen

