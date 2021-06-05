Sailors girls lacrosse earns 2nd win of season





With an 8-7 victory over Summit on Saturday afternoon, the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team earned its second win of the season. The team is now 2-6 with two road games remaining in the season.

“Our defense was rock solid, transition was smooth and every attacker and midfielder scored today,” said head coach Amy Norris. “They should be proud of themselves. They played with confidence and kept their composure in a tight game. They’ve been working hard and are starting to see results.”

Maddy Moss had a hat trick with three goals, Tinsley Moore scored a pair of goals and Bella Brinkman, Erin Maitre and Alicia Sabin added one each.

The Sailors next play on the road at Eagle Valley on June 12.

Steamboat Springs 8, Summit 7

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain, L 16-2 May 21 - versus Aspen, L 19-0 May 25 - at Summit, W 8-7 May 27 - versus Roaring Fork, L 14-4 June 3 - versus Eagle Valley, L 15-4 June 5 - versus Summit, W 8-7 June 12 - at Eagle Valley June 15 - at Aspen

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.