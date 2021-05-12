Sailors girls golf posts 3 top 10 finishes at Rifle
RIFLE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team Tuesday had a strong showing in Rifle, led by freshman Alex Hanna who finished third overall with a 106.
Riley Siebal took sixth with a 108, and Quin Yeager finished eighth with a 119.
Team scores: Steamboat Springs 333. Aspen 331. Battle Mountain 333. Rifle 364. Meeker 442.
1. Brooke O’Sullivan, A, 91. 2. Keely Sego, BM, 105. 3. Alex Hanna, SS, 106.
6. Riely Siebal 108. 8. Quin Yeager 119.
April 29 - at Palisade
May 3 - at Vail Mountain
May 11 - at Rifle
May 17 - at Glenwood Springs
May 18 - at Moffat County
May 28 - at Palisade
