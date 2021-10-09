Sailors football earns epic victory at Eagle Valley

The Steamboat Springs football team defeated Eagle Valley in a nail biter, 31-30 on Friday night.

GYPSUM — The game between the Steamboat Springs football team and Eagle Valley came down to the last play.

The Sailors led 31-30 with seconds left and the Devils threatening to score. Steamboat dashed hopes of a touchdown thanks to excellent coverage by Cody Mousely. That forced Eagle Valley to attempt a field goal from the 21-yard line with 4.3 seconds left.

The Sailors blocked the kick to win the game and move to 5-1 on the season.

Friday’s matchup was thrilling from start to finish but the fourth quarter was truly epic. The game was tied at 24 and the Sailors kicked off to Eagle Valley. The Devils ate up half the quarter with a slow but efficient drive that resulted in a touchdown. So far, every Devils 2-point conversion had been successful. Steamboat stopped senior Will Geiman’s attempt up the middle, shoving him backwards and roaring. They had all the control.

At the risk of making it look too easy, Steamboat fumbled and lost the ball on the goal line. The Devils didn’t get far. Steamboat kept them near midfield and got the ball back on the Sailors 45-yard line.

Two plays later, Hamric found junior Cade Gedeon with a 55-yard scoring pass. The kick gave Steamboat the 31-30 advantage.

Steamboat scored first with a pass to senior Ben Bogan from senior quarterback Jake Hamric. Sophomore Charlie Reisman added the extra point with 4:14 left in the first.

Eagle Valleys ensuing drive overlapped into the second quarter. Geiman ran the ball in to score and for the 2-point conversion, giving the Devils an 8-7 lead.

Steamboat used a field goal to hold a 10-8 lead but the Devils scored again to take a 16-10 lead into the locker rooms.

The home team extended its lead 90 seconds into the second half as Geiman broke free from a mess in midfield, running 42 yards to the end zone.

Steamboat faced a 24-10 deficit.

Sailors sophomore Brady Grove capped a four-minute drive with a 15-yard run into the end zone, making it a one possession game once more.

Steamboats defense held Eagle Valley to their own 35-yard line and got the ball with a turnover on downs.

Long passes to Mousely and Beck Vanderbosch got Steamboat down the field quickly. The Devils put up a fight at the goal line but Hamric used a quarterback keeper to score. Reisman’s kick tied the game and concluded the third quarter.

Steamboat Springs 31, Eagle Valley 30

SS 7 3 14 7 – 31

EV 0 16 8 6 – 30

First quarter

SS – Ben Bogan 6 pass from Jake Hamric, Charlie Reisman kick, 4:14

Second quarter

EV – Will Geiman 1 rush, Geiman rush, 9:00

SS – Reisman 30 field goal, 4:40

EV – Erich Peterson 50 rush, Geiman rush, 25.9

Third quarter

EV – Geiman 42 rush, Geiman rush, 10:27

SS – Brady Grove 15 rush, Reisman kick, 6:24

SS – Jake Hamric 1 rush, Reisman kick, 0:00

Fourth quarter

EV – 10 pass from Geiman, conversion no good, 6:13 (30-24)

SS – Cade Gedeon 55 pass from Hamric, Reisman kick, 2:21

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, W 28-15 Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, L 50-0 Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, W 27-7 Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, W 24-6 Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, W 20-17 Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, W 31-30 Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

