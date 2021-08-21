Sailors boys soccer drops season opener

LAFAYETTE — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team lost its season opener on the road to Centaurus, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon.

Centaurus jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half.

With seven minutes to go, Charlie Reisman sent a free kick towards a teammate, who headed the ball into the net. The game was tied at one.

With three minutes to go, the Warriors startled Steamboat with a goal, and did the same in the final minute.

Despite the loss, head coach Rob Bohlman was happy with how his team played for most of the match.

“We knew this was going to be a really good measurement for us all the way around, technically, tactically, emotionally and it challenged us every way,” Bohlman said. “We were very competitive and the guys worked extremely hard.”

“We’ll be focusing in on how we can bring more composure into the chaos when the game is frantic and competitive and the other team is giving you very little time and space on the ball,“ he added.

The team plays next on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Arapahoe Tournament.

Steamboat Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 21 - at Centaurus, L 3-1 Aug. 27 - at Peak to Peak, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 - at Summit/Littleton Sept. 2 - at Rifle, 6 p.m. Sept. 4 - at Evergreen, 11 a.m. Sept. 8 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 - at Aspen, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 - at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m. Oct. 2 - vs. Rifle, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 - at Vail Mountain, 4 p.m. Oct. 16 - at Glenwood Springs, 11 a.m. Oct. 21 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

