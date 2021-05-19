Sailors boys lacrosse defeats Battle Mountain in nail biter

Steamboat Springs senior Aidan Story had two goals in the boys lacrosse team's 9-8 win over Eagle Valley on Tuesday night at home. (Photo by Leigh Rushton)



The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team emerged from a home game against Eagle Valley with a well-earned 9-8 victory Tuesday night.

The Sailors, now 2-2, developed a 6-1 lead, which proved large enough to sustain a push from the Devils. Eagle Valley came back to take the lead, but with two minutes left, senior Aidan Story scored his second goal to give Steamboat an 8-7 lead, but Eagle Valley tied the game up shortly after.

Kellen Adams was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal as the clock got frighteningly close to triple zeroes.

“I think the difference was that we were able to get a lot of good looks on offense in the first half and finally we were able to score a few goals,” said head coach Neill Redfern. “Thankfully, we had a 6-1 lead at one point because they came storming back. We won the ground ball game in the first half which was why we dominated the first half.”

Senior Finn Russell was dominant, scoring one goal and earning three assists. Tommy Meissner earned three goals, while Kellen Adams and Aidan Story each scored two. Jack Becker added a goal, and Luke St. John was credited with an assist.

The team next plays at 11 a.m. Saturday against Aspen at home.

Steamboat Boys Lacrosse Schedule May 4 - versus Vail Mountain, L 7-4 May 7 - at Aspen, W 12-9 May 13 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5 (OT) May 18 - versus Eagle Valley, W 9-8 May 22 - versus Aspen June 2 - at Eagle Valley June 4 - at Vail Mountain June 10 - at Summit June 12 - versus Battle Mountain

