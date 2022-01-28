Sailors basketball teams win at Eagle Valley
Earlier this week, the Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams earned a pair of victories on the road against Eagle Valley.
The Sailors girls started the night off with a 57-45 win over the Devils. Steamboat had the lead the whole way, outscoring Eagle Valley 19-9 in the opening quarter.
The girls are now 5-10 overall and 4-1 against Western Slope teams. Steamboat is third in the league behind Summit, who is also 4-1, and Glenwood Springs, who is 5-0.
The Steamboat boys followed with a 50-31 win. They are now 8-6 overall including 4-1 against league opponents.
The Sailors played at Summit on Friday night and host the Tigers Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Girls
Steamboat Springs 57, Eagle Valley 45
SS 19 12 15 11 – 57
EV 9 15 9 12 – 45
Boys
Steamboat Springs 50, Eagle Valley 31
