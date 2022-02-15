Sailors basketball has big stakes in final home game Thursday

The Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams are hosting Eagle Valley in the final regular-season game on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The girls will look to end their best season in years with a win and an 8-4 conference record at 5:30 p.m.

The guys have even bigger stakes, as a win in the 7 p.m. game could help them secure a portion of the Western Slope League title.

Three teams — Steamboat, Palisade and Eagle Valley — all have two losses as of Tuesday, Feb. 15. Eagle Valley played Tuesday night, so a loss could put them out of the running.

Palisade plays Thursday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 19.

If all three teams finish with a 10-2 record, they’ll split the regional title. Regional champs automatically advance to the postseason, but none of the three teams should have to worry about elbowing each other out for a spot, as all three are ranked in the top 32 in the Class 4A CHSAA RPI.

Eagle Valley is No. 13, Steamboat Springs is No. 19 and Palisade is No. 24.

The top 32 teams that advance are decided by the RPI, Maxpreps rankings and the coaches polls.

None of the three teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll, which came out Monday, Feb. 14, but Eagle Valley did receive one vote.

