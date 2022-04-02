Sailors baseball wins two over the weekend

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team went 2-1 at the Roaring Fork Tournament. On Friday, April 1, the Sailors defeated Roaring Fork 10-8. On Saturday, April 2, Steamboat won 8-6 over North Fork and lost 13-7 to Glenwood Springs.

The team is now 4-5 on the season.

Roaring Fork got ahead 1-0 in the first inning, but Steamboat scored five runs in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth to lead 9-3 after four innings. Roaring Fork put up five in the fifth to come within one run, 9-8, but Steamboat put it away with another run in the sixth.

Sailors senior Jake Hamric had two strikeouts over 4 and two-thirds innings.

At the plate, Steamboat’s Jack Fisher, Dawson Holmes and Walker Ripley all had three hits. Holmes had three RBI, while Fisher and Hamric each had two RBI.

In Saturday’s win, Steamboat lead 4-1 through four innings. Four runs in the fifth was good enough to hold off North Fork, who scored five runs in the final two innings in a valiant comeback attempt.

Senior Ben Bogan earned seven strikeouts through 3 and two-thirds innings. Spencer Burns contributed a trio of RBI, while Dylan Gormley, Hamric and Holmes each had a pair of hits.

Saturday’s loss was still a win in one respect for the Sailors, who had zero errors in the game. Steamboat briefly held a 3-2 lead, but Glenwood added at least one run in every inning to stay on top.

Steamboat pitchers gave up 18 hits, however, Burns was still excellent on the mound. He struck out five through 2 and two-thirds innings.

Friday, April 1

Steamboat Springs 10, Roaring Fork 8

SS 052 201 0 – 10 15 1

RF 110 150 0 – 8 10 2

Saturday, April 2

Steamboat Springs 8, North Fork 6

NF 010 023 X – 6 7 3

SS 200 24X X – 8 9 3

Glenwood Springs 13, Steamboat Springs 7

SS 210 400 X – 7 9 0

GS 231 61X X – 13 18 0

