Sailors baseball wins over Rangely

Steamboat Springs batter Walker Ripley hits the ball during a game against Glenwood Springs in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team picked up a pair of wins at Rangely on Wednesday, March 23.

The Sailors opened the doubleheader with a 15-11 victory and won a shortened game two 6-3.

Steamboat gave up seven runs in the bottom of the second and trailed 10-4 through four innings. However, four runs in the top of the fifth made it 10-8.

Steamboat exploded in the sixth, scoring seven runs to take the lead. The Sailors held Rangely at bay through the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Steamboat’s Damien Dobson had a game-high four hits, while Dawson Holmes and Ricky Hernandez each added three hits.

In game two, Steamboat led the whole way. The Sailors scored two in the first inning then added four more in the second.

Sailors senior Walker Ripley had a game-high two hits while senior pitcher Ben Bogan struck out four.

Wednesday, March 23

Steamboat Springs 15, Rangely 11

SS 220 047 0 – 15 22 3

R 370 001 0 – 11 10 7

Steamboat Springs 6, Rangely 3

SS 240 XXX X – 6 6 2

R 12X XXX X – 3 4 1

