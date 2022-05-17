Sailors baseball seniors celebrated at sole home game of season

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team celebrates a homer off the bat of senior Ben Bogan during a home game against Summit on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Emerald Park.

All spring, the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team has been the subject of smack talk and abuse because it has always been the away team.

There were four home doubleheaders on the schedule, but the first three were relocated since the baseball field at Emerald Park was still too wet. On Monday, May 16, Steamboat finally had a home game, celebrated its seniors and basked in the glory of a rowdy student section.

“It’s good to finally get the fans out here,” said senior Jake Hamric. “I think we’ve improved a lot this year as a team, especially having such a young team. I think that speaks to our strengths. There’s a lot of brightness in this team and it’s good to show that.”

The Sailors lost their home games 13-0 and 9-5, but they enjoyed the atmosphere. The student section was borderline obnoxious with their jabs at the Summit players, making fun of everything from their socks to their batting stance, telling them when to swing and betting them to hit certain parts of the field.

“There’s something about being on your home dirt that feels different,” said freshman Jack Fischer.

In game two, the Steamboat fans referred to the Summit pitcher Will Koll as “bone bruise” the entirety of the game after Hamric beaned Koll with a line drive in the first inning.

Hamric was the starting pitcher in game two, hoping to help the Sailors come back after a quick four-inning 13-0 loss in game one. Coach George Ibarra prioritized giving his seniors playing time, which was easy, as they are two of the most consistent players.

With Hamric on the bump, the Tigers put up eight runs in the first, but after that, it was Steamboat’s game.

The top of the order was on fire, as leadoff man Jessie Hamric had two hits, as did No. 3 batter Ben “Boomtown” Bogan. In the third inning, Bogan showed off his strength. Jessie Hamric singled off the first pitch he saw, and Dawson Holmes reached on an error, putting two on with one out for “Boomtown” Bogan.

Bogan blasted the ball deep into centerfield, where it bounced off the yellow casing at the top of the fence and out, scoring three runs for the Sailors.

Summit added one more run in the third, but Jake Hamric was lights out after the first, striking out seven Tigers batters over four innings. Then Bogan took over on the mound. He struck out three while drawing infield hits to keep the visitors off the board.

To start the seventh, Steamboat had all the makings of a comeback, kicking off the inning with leadoff batter Jessie Hamric. Jessie Hamric singled, but Holmes struck out behind him. Bogan tripled, bringing in Jessie Hamric and sending Jake Hamric to the plate.

Jake Hamric initially reached on a slide into first, which scored Bogan to make it 9-5. However, upon inspection of his bat, the umpire called Jake Hamric out. Jay Phillips tried to keep the comeback rolling, but was thrown out at first to end the game.

For a team that barely saw practice time on a field and only played two games on its own field, the Sailors were strong defensively.

“These kids, they fought hard with not being on a field and having to practice indoors or on a football field,” said assistant coach Joel Cobb. “To actually get out here to be able to see a real field and for them to be in front of their friends and family, it’s a game changer.”

Seniors Bogan, Jake Hamric and Walker Ripley — who had surgery on his foot Monday morning and attended on crutches — were honored between games.

“Jake, Ben and Walker, great role models, great guys to look up to,” said Fischer. “Wonderful players and also wonderful men off the field. That’s who I’d like to be like one day.”

Summit 13, Steamboat Springs 0

S 472 0XX X – 13 9 1

SS 000 9XX X – 0 2 0

Summit 9, Steamboat Springs 5

SS 003 000 2 – 5 9 4

S 801 000 X – 9 7 4

