Sailors baseball gets swept by Palisade
The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team is now 0-2 after dropping a doubleheader to Palisade on Saturday, March 19, on the road.
In game one, the Sailors gave up seven runs in the first two innings. Consistent offense and six strikeouts from pitcher Meliso Perez helped Palisade win 11-0. In the next game, Palisade came out just as strong, winning 19-0 in the abbreviated four-inning game.
Steamboat had four hits and six errors in the games combined.
The Sailors next play Wednesday, March 23, at Rangely.
Palisade 11, Steamboat Springs 0
SS 000 00X XXX – 0 3 3
P 430 22X XXX – 11 9 0
Palisade 19, Steamboat Springs 0
P 338 5XX XXX – 19 15 0
SS 000 0XX XXX – 0 1 3
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors baseball gets swept by Palisade
The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team is now 0-2 after dropping a doubleheader to Palisade on Saturday, March 19, on the road.