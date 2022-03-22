Sailors baseball gets swept by Palisade

Steamboat Springs baseball player Dawson Holmes makes contact with the ball during a game in 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team is now 0-2 after dropping a doubleheader to Palisade on Saturday, March 19, on the road.

In game one, the Sailors gave up seven runs in the first two innings. Consistent offense and six strikeouts from pitcher Meliso Perez helped Palisade win 11-0. In the next game, Palisade came out just as strong, winning 19-0 in the abbreviated four-inning game.

Steamboat had four hits and six errors in the games combined.

The Sailors next play Wednesday, March 23, at Rangely.

Palisade 11, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 000 00X XXX – 0 3 3

P 430 22X XXX – 11 9 0

Palisade 19, Steamboat Springs 0

P 338 5XX XXX – 19 15 0

SS 000 0XX XXX – 0 1 3

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.