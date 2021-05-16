Sailors baseball drops pair of close games to Battle Mountain





EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys baseball team dropped a pair of close games, 6-5, to Battle Mountain on Saturday.

In game one, Steamboat took a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Huskies scored three in the bottom of the first to take the lead.

Steamboat developed a lead thanks to one run each in the second, third and fourth. Battle Mountain had the last word though with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Ben Bogan was the offensive leader for the Sailors in game one, with two hits and four RBI. He also pitched four innings, earning a pair of strikeouts.

Game two saw another Sailors lead wiped out. Steamboat led 5-2 after five innings, but the Huskies scored three in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Huskies scored in the eighth for the victory.

Bogan had two RPI and Alan Duty had three of the Sailors seven hits. Duty also pitched 6 2/3 innings of the game.

Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 5

SS 211 100 0 – 5

BM 300 021 X – 6

Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 5

SS 021 020 00 – 5

BM 100 010 31 – 6

Steamboat Baseball Schedule May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0 May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5 May 22 - versus Rifle May 25 - at Moffat County May 27 - versus Aspen June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs June 5 - versus Eagle Valley June 8 - at Summit June 11 - at Middle Park

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.