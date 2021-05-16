Sailors baseball drops pair of close games to Battle Mountain
EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys baseball team dropped a pair of close games, 6-5, to Battle Mountain on Saturday.
In game one, Steamboat took a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Huskies scored three in the bottom of the first to take the lead.
Steamboat developed a lead thanks to one run each in the second, third and fourth. Battle Mountain had the last word though with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Ben Bogan was the offensive leader for the Sailors in game one, with two hits and four RBI. He also pitched four innings, earning a pair of strikeouts.
Game two saw another Sailors lead wiped out. Steamboat led 5-2 after five innings, but the Huskies scored three in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Huskies scored in the eighth for the victory.
Bogan had two RPI and Alan Duty had three of the Sailors seven hits. Duty also pitched 6 2/3 innings of the game.
Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 5
SS 211 100 0 – 5
BM 300 021 X – 6
Battle Mountain 6, Steamboat Springs 5
SS 021 020 00 – 5
BM 100 010 31 – 6
May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0
May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5
May 22 - versus Rifle
May 25 - at Moffat County
May 27 - versus Aspen
June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs
June 5 - versus Eagle Valley
June 8 - at Summit
June 11 - at Middle Park
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors baseball drops pair of close games to Battle Mountain
EDWARDS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys baseball team dropped a pair of close games, 6-5, to Battle Mountain on Saturday.