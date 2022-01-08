Sailors Alpine team skis hard at Loveland

The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine team opened its season with a giant slalom race at Loveland Valley in Dillon on Friday, Jan. 7.

Fisher St. John had the highest finish among the Sailors, taking eighth. He had the sixth-fastest time on the first run, and the 10th-fastest time on the second run. Teammate Harry Sherman wasn’t too far behind in 12th.

Erik Sandvik and Tomas Neidermeier snuck into the top 20 in 18th and 20th, respectively.

Audra Gowdy led the women, earning 11th thanks to the eighth-fastest time on the second run.

Ellie Blair was the next-best Sailor in 17th.

The team has a home event at Howelsen Hill on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Girls

Top 3: 1. Olivia Niedzwiecki 1:30.31. 2. Ava Crowley 1:30.81. 3. Gwen Ramsey 1:31.21.

Steamboat finishers: 11. Audra Gowdy 1:37. 17. Ellie Blair 1:38.79. 34. Caroline Baur 1:42.69. 44. Adelaide Schmitz 1:45.77. 56. Greta Schmitz 1:51.82. 68. Mary Jenkins 1:56.68.

Boys

Top 3: 1. Will Bettenhausen 1:26.57. 2. McCarthy Dorf 1:27.11. 3. Alexander Armistead 1:27.45.

Steamboat finishers: 8. Fisher St. John 1:28.55. 12. Harry Sherman 1:30.5. 18. Erik Sandvik 1:33.01. 20. Tomas Niedermeier 1:33.71. 49. Charlie Thompson 1:52.45. 51. Jason Heid 1:55.11.

