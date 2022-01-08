Sailors Alpine team skis hard at Loveland
The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine team opened its season with a giant slalom race at Loveland Valley in Dillon on Friday, Jan. 7.
Fisher St. John had the highest finish among the Sailors, taking eighth. He had the sixth-fastest time on the first run, and the 10th-fastest time on the second run. Teammate Harry Sherman wasn’t too far behind in 12th.
Erik Sandvik and Tomas Neidermeier snuck into the top 20 in 18th and 20th, respectively.
Audra Gowdy led the women, earning 11th thanks to the eighth-fastest time on the second run.
Ellie Blair was the next-best Sailor in 17th.
The team has a home event at Howelsen Hill on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Girls
Top 3: 1. Olivia Niedzwiecki 1:30.31. 2. Ava Crowley 1:30.81. 3. Gwen Ramsey 1:31.21.
Steamboat finishers: 11. Audra Gowdy 1:37. 17. Ellie Blair 1:38.79. 34. Caroline Baur 1:42.69. 44. Adelaide Schmitz 1:45.77. 56. Greta Schmitz 1:51.82. 68. Mary Jenkins 1:56.68.
Boys
Top 3: 1. Will Bettenhausen 1:26.57. 2. McCarthy Dorf 1:27.11. 3. Alexander Armistead 1:27.45.
Steamboat finishers: 8. Fisher St. John 1:28.55. 12. Harry Sherman 1:30.5. 18. Erik Sandvik 1:33.01. 20. Tomas Niedermeier 1:33.71. 49. Charlie Thompson 1:52.45. 51. Jason Heid 1:55.11.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sailors Alpine team skis hard at Loveland
The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine team opened its season with a giant slalom race at Loveland Valley in Dillon on Friday, Jan. 7.