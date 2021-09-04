Sailor runners win at West Grand; Soroco does well

KREMMLING — A pair of Steamboat Springs senior cross country runners won the girls and boys races at the West Grand Invite in Kremmling on Saturday morning.

Caroline Baur won the women’s race with a time of 23:02.3. Junior Autumn Oslowski was right behind her in second and senior Courtney Vargas finished fifth.

Junior Meghan Maitre, freshman Isabelle Drobek and sophomores Madeline Moss and Morgan Yeiser rounded out the top 10.

Senior Bowden Tumminello was the first to cross the line in the men’s race with a time of 19:49.1. Junior teammate Xander Dalke was second, the only other Sailor to crack the top 10.

Connor Prost was the next-best finisher in 14th.

Soroco’s best and sole male finisher was sophomore Alan Mayer, who finished 22nd with a time of 24:22.

Sophomore Larhae Whaley was the top Ram woman, earning sixth with a time of 25:41.8. Kayedence Bruner came across the finish in 14th and Alyvia Cox was 24th and Trinity Delto was 28th.

West Grand Invite

Boys team scores: 1. Eagle Valley 29. 2. Steamboat Springs 54. 3. West Grand 71. 4. Meeker 89. 5. Denver Eagles 111.

Top 10: 1. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 19:49.1. 2. Xander Dalke, SS, 20:50.2. 3. Armando Fuentes, EV, 21:05.4. 4. Steven Manzo, EV, 21:43.3. 5. Gavin Doan, EV, 21:56.2. 6. Esra Knoell, DE, 21:57.4. 7. Galen Wilkinson, WG, 21:57.4. 8. Cade Mather, EV, 22:05.4. 9. Sebastian Montes, EV, 22:30.3. 10. Gabe Richardson, Meeker, 22:43.1.

Area finishers: 14. Connor Prost, SS, 23:00.2. 18. Michael Hagney, SS, 23:17.4. 19. Tommy Hagney, SS, 23:30.3. 20. Robert Rusher, SS, 23:38.9. 22. Alan Mayer, S, 24:22.1. 29. George Redfern, SS, 25:20.7. 33. Miles Damore, SS, 26:17.3. 35. Xavier Knott, SS, 26:19.3. 37. Brandon Kolb, SS, 27:49.2. 38. Garrett Bush, SS, 27:59.4. 44. William Reilley, SS, 31:39. 46. George Slowey, SS, 32:03.8.

Girls top 10: 1. Caroline Baur, SS, 23:02.3. 2. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 23:03.4. 3. Allura Luna, WG, 23:36.3. 4. Brighton Bair, M, 24:$1.3. 5. Courtney Vargas, SS, 24:52.9. 6. Larhae Whaley, S, 25:41.8. 7. Meaghan Maitre, SS, 25:46.1. 8. Isabelle Drobek, SS, 26:10.4. 9. Madeline Moss, SS, 26:19.1. 10. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 26:41.3.

Area finishers: 12. Nicole Nolting, SS, 27:24.4. 13. Emily Davidoff, SS, 27:43.4. 14. Kayedence Bruner, S, 27:54.4. 15. Katie Castor, SS, 28:00.4. 16. Alex Hanna, SS, 28:05.2. 17. Novella Light, SS, 28:06.4. 18. Samantha Campbell, SS, 28:08.8. 20. Lillian Hammer, SS, 28:45.4. 21. Elise Colby, SS, 28:53.4. 24. Alyvia Cox, S, 29:55.3. 28. Trinity Delto, S, 31:45. 29. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 32:15. 30. Sophie Cowman, SS, 33:41.3.

