Sailor, Ram runners compete at Copper Mountain





COPPER MOUNTAIN — The Steamboat Springs and Soroco cross country teams competed at Copper Mountain on Saturday morning.

Soroco, as usual, was led by Larhae Whaley and Alan Mayer. Whaley was 18th in the girls race with a time of 27 minutes, 11 seconds. Eden Mayer was the next Rams finisher in 28th with a time of 28:22 and Lexi VandenBurg was 32nd with a time of 28:36.

Mayer finished in 23:49, taking 23rd in the boys race. Wyatt Trout earned 36th with a time of 26:25.

A Sailor finished second in both races. Autumn Oslowski was more than two minutes behind Summit’s Ella Hagen, who won. Oslowski finished second in 23:55. Courtney Vargas and Kelsey Hamilton took fourth and fifth and Grace Olexa earned seventh.

Bowden Tumminello was the top runner for the Sailor boys, earning second in 18:59. Casey Wolf was fourth with a time of 19:31. Connor Prost earned 14th and Nik Keyek was 17th.

Boys results

Top 5: 1. Dominykas Remeikis, Summit, 18:51. 2. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 18:59. 3. Joshua Shriver, Summit, 19:23. 4. Casey Wolf, SS, 19:31. 5. Landon Cunningham, Summit, 19:55.

Other area finishers: 14. Connor Prost 22:57. 17. Nik Keyek 23:08. 19. Robert Rusher 23:17. 20. Thomas Reilley 23:20. 22. Tommy Hagney 23:48. 23. Alan Mayer 23:49. 27. Michael Hagney 25:06. 29. Xavier Knott 25:41. 35. Mac Redfern 26:22. 36. Wyatt Trout 26:25. 38. Miles Damore 26:43. 39. Asher Rowan 26:47. 42. Brandon Kolb 27:32. 44. Garret Bush 27:41. 48. William Reilley 28:24. 52. George Slowey 33:09.

Girls results

Top 5: 1. Ella Hagen, Summit 21:13. 2. Autumn Oslowski, Steamboat, 23:55. 3. Adaline Avery, Summit, 24:04. 4. Courtney Vargas, SS, 24:12. 5. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 24:26.

Other area finishers: 7. Grace Olexa 24:33. 13. Isabelle Drobek 26:10. 18. Larhae Whaley 27:11. 21. Nicole Nolting 27:56. 22. Sam Campbell 27:59. 27. Morgan Yeiser 28:20. 29. Alex Hanna 28:25. 32. Lexi VandenBurg 28:36. 37. Wren Capra 29:26. 38. Katie Castor 29:50. 39. Trinity Delto 30:08. 40. Novella Light 30:08. 42. Alyvia Cox 30:37. 43. Elise Colby 30:53. 46. Maren Elvidge 31:20. 47. Madeline Moss 31:35. 54. Rachelle Dudley 32:43. 55. Sophie Cowman 32:46. 56. Molly Smith 33:03. 59. Aspen Bennett-Manke 33:41. 64. Yedani Mendoza Gurrola 38:38.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.