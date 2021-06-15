Running series continues Satuday with Howelsen Hill Trail Run

Clint Anders crosses Burgess Creek at the base of Mount Werner before crossing the finish line of the Continental Divide Run during a previous Steamboat Running Series.



The Steamboat Springs Running Series continues at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the Howelsen Hill Trail Run.

The race is challenging but scenic, looping runners around Emerald Mountain for four miles or eight miles.

Registration is $25 for the four mile and $40 for the eight mile. Register online at RunSignup.com/race/co/steamboatsprings/howelsenhilltrailrun before 8 p.m. Thursday. Interested participants can also register in person at Ski Haus from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Packet pickup will be at Ski Haus during that same time frame, or at the start line on race day until 8:15 a.m.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to Knights of Columbus.

The course begins at Olympian Hall and brings runners along Bluff’s Loop, then turns up Howelsen Meadows and Ricky’s Ridge. Four-mile runners then move downhill towards Blackmer. Eight-mile runners continue up Lupine to Blair Witch. The 8-mile course climbs nearly 1,100 feet over 4.65 miles. Then, participants will cruise along Blair Witch before descending down MGM, Orton Trail and Blackmer to the finish back at Olympian Hall.





