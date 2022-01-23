Routt County wrestling: Soroco’s Little takes second at tournament

HOTCHKISS — Soroco High School’s Austin Little blew through the 182-pound bracket at the North Fork Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22.

He won his first match by first-round fall, his next by a 9-3 decision and his semifinal by fall in less than two minutes. Little met Ty Walck of Cedaredge in the first-place match. Walck bested Little with a pin in four minutes. Little is now 17-2 on the year.

Hayden Valley High School was led by senior Dylan Zimmerman and junior Cody Hawn, both of whom finished first in their respective brackets.

Zimmerman, who is ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds among 2A wrestlers, won his first three matches by fall. Then he encountered Miles Harris, of Gunnison, in the final. Zimmerman won 7-1. He is now 24-2 on the year.

Hawn won his 170-pound quarterfinal and semifinal by pin, then defeated North Fork’s Justin Mattison with an 8-3 decision in the championship bout.

In the 195-pound bracket, Israel Santos blazed his way to the final, as well where he lost to Usiel Romero by sudden victory, which is the wrestling equivalent to golden goal overtime.

Kale Johnson finished second in the 132-pound bracket, listing 7-4 in the final.

Aaron Fuentes finished third at 285 pounds, Joe Harris was fourth at 113 pounds, and Chase Preston earned fourth at 106 pounds.

Aiden George and Layton Morrison had the longest days of any Steamboat wrestlers at the Northglenn Norse Invite. George won his first match at 132 pounds, lost his quarterfinal but won his next by fall to stay in it. He lost his next match but still found himself in the fifth-place match. There, he fell to Northglenn wrestler Antonio Ruiz in a 7-1 decision.

Morrison had a similar day. He won his opener by a 17-5 major decision but lost by fall in his next bout. He came back and won 5-3 in the consolation bracket. He lost his next one, then battled in the fifth-place match, which he lost by fall.

The Soroco girls were led by Makala Simpson, who finished first thanks to three first-round pins in the 185-pound weight class.

Larhae Whaley continued her dominance at 100 pounds, quickly winning her first two matches, launching her to the first-place match. She tied after three rounds with Fort Lupton’s Rylee Balcazar, who ended up winning by sudden victory, serving Whaley her first loss of the season.

Loveland Girls Invite results

100: Semi: Larhae Whaley, S, fall Charlotte Etcheverry, Mead, 1:42. 1st: Rylee Balcazar, Fort Lupton, sudden victory, Whaley, S, 4-2.

105: Makala Iacovetto, S, dec. Abigail Retana, FL, 11-6. Aliyah Serna, Northridge, fall Iacovetto, S, 1:00. Morgan Johnson, Loveland, fall Kendall Gibson, S, 0:32.

136: Hannah Frink, S, fall Gianna Alirez, Northridge, 1:25. Samantha Luna, FL, fall Frink, S, 1:45.

147: Mckenzie Clark, S, fall Kassandra Morales, FL, 3:31. Cons. semi: Alexia Buschman, FL, injury def. Clark, S.

185: Makala Simpson, S, fall Daisy Fontes, Mead, 0:53. Simpson, S, fall Mia Dishner, Yuma, 1:30.

Fight at the Fork results

106: Cons. semi: Chase Preston, H, fall Devin Saenz, Cedaredge, 4:31. 3rd: Damyon Funk, Gunnison, over Chase Preston, H.

113: Brady Russell, Palisade, fall Max David, S, 2:02. Cons. semi: Joe Harris, H, fall Joey Burgard, H, 2:32. 3rd: Ethan Hice, C, dec. Harris, H, 9-2. 5th: Matthew Valdez, Delta, maj. dec. Burgard, H, 13-0.

120: Cons. semi: Treyvan Stevens, North Fork, fall Ethan Silva, H, 4:19. 5th: Silva, H, dec. Jason Kuntz, NF, 9-5.

126: Owen Miller, H, fall Francesco D’Urso, Norwood, 2:25. Dane Biekert, WG, fall Miller, H, 1:54. Triston Day, H fall Biekert, WG, 5:30. 5th: Biekert, WG, dec. Day, H, 9-3.

132: Nathan Black, Cedaredge, Tim Bedell, S, 1:50. Semi: Kale Johnson, H, maj. dec. Lucas Hoerr, Cedaredge, 21-9. 1st: Kobey Chism, Rangely, dec. Johnson, H, 7-4.

138: Cons. semi: Conner Cannon, Cedaredge, fall Sabyn Hager, 2:47. 5th: Hager, H, over Lane Stroh, NF.

145: Semi: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Owen Powers, Cedaredge, 3:07. 1st: Zimmerman, H, dec. Miles Harris, Gunnison, 7-1.

152: Daniel Owens, North Fork, fall Teagan Herold, S, 4:32. Trevin Brannon, Palisade, dec. Logan Silva, H, 3-2.

160: Tommy Weber, H, fall Ethan Lozano, S, 0:48. Kole Hawkins, dec. Weber, H, 6-2.

170: Semi: Cody Hawn, H, fall cole Dainty-Guilfoyle, Mancos, 4:41. 1st: Hawn, H, dec. Justin Mattison, NF, 8-3.

182: Semi: Austin Little, S, fall Lane Greenlee, Mancos, 1:38. 1st: Ty Walck, Cedaredge, fall Little, S, 4:00.

195: Preston Gomez, Gunnison, Dash Duksa, S, 4:39. Semi: Israel Santos, H, dec. Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge, 9-5. 1st: Usiel Romero, Palisade, sudden victory, Santos, H, 3-1.

285: semi: Byran Mackay, Rangely, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 0:20. 3rd: Fuentes, H, sudden victory, Cesar Flores, Gunnison, 3-1.

Norse Invite results

113: Kaleb Young, SS, fall Canyon Andrist, Lyons, 3:52. Connor Mohr, Regis, dec. Young, SS, 8-7.

126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Caleb Roberts, Canon city, 1:26. Jason Soto, Pueblo Centennial, dec. Muhm, SS, 5-0.

132: Aiden George, SS, fall Kayler Reed, Frederick, 2:54. 5th: Antonio Ruiz, Northglenn, dec. George, SS, 7-1.

138: Eli Franks, Arapahoe, fall Finn Rodgers, SS, 0:36.

145: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Jonathan Rea, Prairie View, 2:08. Sam Alpern, Arapahoe, fall Skolnick, SS, 3:00.

152: Michael Jandegian, Northglenn, fall John Bene, SS, 3:35.

160: Layton Morrison, SS, dec. Zeke Martinez, Yuma, 5-3. 5th: Benjamin Nichols, Prairie View, fall Morrison, SS, 1:51.

170: Henry Dismuke, SS, fall Kaeden Ellmann, Regis, 3:29. Cale Meuchel, Windsor, fall Dismuke, SS, 2:41.

182: 5th: Arden Mann, Legend, fall Eli Moon, SS, 2:02.

